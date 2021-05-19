Kate Ferdinand wows in Zara co-ord - and wait until you see her hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Ferdinand looked incredible on Tuesday evening; we are so obsessed with her outfit! The former TOWIE star looked to be off on a night out, wearing a fabulous printed co-ord from Zara.

Priced at £49.99 each, the flowing collared shirt had wide cuffs, long sleeves and an asymmetric side hem. The wide-leg trousers featured a comfortable elastic waistband and handy front pockets.

Kate rocking her Zara outfit

The star added high heel shoes into the mix, and carried a mini Bottega Venetta bag. Gorgeous!

Loving the matching ribbon!

You also have to check out the author's hair. She tied her blonde mane up with a ribbon in the same print of her co-ord. Genius!

Printed shirt with scarf, £49.99, Zara

We love Kate's outfit so much that we've found some similar options you may wish to snap up too. Keep scrolling.

Flowing patchwork trousers, £49.99, Zara

The wife of footballer Rio gave birth to their son named Cree, in December. She has been very honest about her motherhood journey so far, sharing an unfiltered account of how hard it can be, and fans have found it really refreshing.

Maeve Tuileries Print Co-Ord, £130, Anthropologie

Last week, she took to Instagram stories and explained she had had a difficult few days with her tot. Lying on her bed in silk PJs and a fresh, un-made face, the 29-year-old remarked: "I know I should be in the shower now because I don't know the window of sleep.But I'm not, I'm just laying in bed thinking about getting in the shower, but when I do get in the shower, it will probably be too late and he will probably wake up screaming."

Never Fully Dressed wide leg satin trouser co-ord in neutral leopard print, £59, ASOS

She added: "But I'm still lying here. Also guys I've braved no filter, no make-up. My skin isn't the best, I've got melasma on my head, I've been up most of the night but do you know what I've just realised I have to share the reality. We can't do both, we can be glam and we can be exhausted too."

Don't worry Kate, you're doing a fab job.

