Carol Vorderman's skintight catsuit gets pulses racing Former Countdown star Carol is looking good

Carol Vorderman's Countdown conundrums used to get fans in a fluster, and now her jaw-dropping curves and killer outfits are doing just the same.

The star proudly uploaded a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning to reveal her outfit for the day – a skintight jumpsuit which hugs her curves in all the right places.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman opens up about battle with long covid

The bold outfit features a geometric red, white and black design and it also has a Gucci-inspired print and a black zip all the way down the front.

Carol accessorised the look with a large black waist belt and a statement cuff bracelet. The star kept her brown tresses down to frame her face as she smiled for the camera.

The maths genius looks amazing

The shot was taken in Carol's walk-in wardrobe which we have seen many times before as that's where she usually showcases her stunning outfits.

It's not the first time we've seen Carol sport this exact catsuit, as it has been in her closet for a while. Back in July 2019, the star uploaded a photograph to Twitter wearing the statement look – and her fans were very impressed.

This jumpsuit is a trusty favourite of Carol's

One fan wrote: "You look amazing Carol. I’m well jel[sic]" and another added: "Looking fantastic", while a third joked: "Good figure (I mean good at figures)."

No stranger to a form-fitting ensemble, she stunned viewers on Monday's Good Morning Britain in a tight black dress with a statement white collar and flirty zip detailing at the front.

The 60-year-old completed her monochrome look with dramatic black heels, and she looked incredible.

The star wowed on GMB in a form-fitting black dress

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fan, often posting on social media about her workouts, crediting her healthy, balanced diet as a source of "brainpower".

Her grand home was even transformed into a temporary workout space during the coronavirus pandemic, complete with padded floor and barbell weights.

