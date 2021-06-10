Carol Vorderman rocks figure-hugging trousers for stunning new snap The star loves her leggings!

Carol Vorderman has wowed fans with another gorgeous selfie, showing off a new pair of her favourite statement leggings!

They are clearly the star's favourite staple - she loves them for working out in the gym and as day-to-day wear, just like the rest of us.

Snapping her smiling selfie, she wrote on Instagram: "New leggings with pockets for today's gym sesh... thinking easy adapt for travelling later. New level of lazy a*** dressing ahead!"

Carol modelled her new leggings on Instagram

In another closer-up photo, she added: "New leggings moment," alongside some crying-with-laughter emojis.

It looks like Carol is just as attached to her leggings as we are post-lockdown, since she's been posing in a number of gorgeous pairs in recent weeks.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares her unusual pre-workout hack

On Tuesday, she rocked a pretty patterned set as she revealed that she decided not to change her clothes for a meeting following her workout – so simply added a cropped knitted jumper and a pair of boots to her outfit instead.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Lazy bird has a meeting to go to now... still in my gym kit but just with a jumper and boots. #CantBeA****." Who can relate?

She added a jumper and boots to her leggings as she headed to a meeting

The star has previously revealed that she loves wearing leggings to shape and sculpt her figure.

After she was pictured in a waist-cinching pair in 2019, she told the Daily Mail: "I think the high-waisted jeggings in the picture — which I bought in Marks & Spencer a few weeks ago for about a tenner — give you a much more defined silhouette. Even I thought 'blooming hell' when I saw some of those pics!"

Carol loves her staple leggings

Carol often shares her fitness tips with her fans on social media, and loves working out and feeling strong.

Earlier in the week, she even told fans she was skipping to the gym to get her heart rate up! She said on her Instagram Story: "It's underrated you know! I LURVE skipping."