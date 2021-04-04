Carol Vorderman showcases toned abs in figure-hugging 'Gym Bunny' outfit The former Countdown star is a keep-fit queen!

Carol Vorderman showed off her stunning figure in a seasonally themed outfit on Sunday.

Posing for a selfie while sporting a pair of black rabbit ears, the glamorous star leaned against a chair, wearing body-con navy leggings and a tight cropped black top that revealed her washboard stomach.

MORE: Carol Vorderman's skintight leather catsuit is totally unforgettable

The 61-year-old beamed in the photo and looked so pretty with radiant skin and her long brunette hair flowing in loose waves past her shoulders.

Carol captioned the image: "Happy Easter," adding a rabbit emoji.

The maths whiz then posted another snap which showed her standing in her home gym, which she captioned: "From the Gym Bunny," adding two crying-laughing emojis.

Loading the player...

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off new fitness achievement in gym video

The star has been keeping fit during lockdown and turned the living area of her gorgeous Bristol home into her own fitness studio, with areas for stretching and lifting weights.

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off biceps in figure-hugging outfit

MORE: Carol Vorderman's bodycon gym gear sparks fan reaction

The presenter has also been making the most of the spring sunshine by going for long walks every week to keep her heart rate up.

Carol looking stunning in the seasonal photo

On Wednesday, the svelte star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video that showed the weights she had lifted during that day's workout, which were clearly not for beginners!

Super-fit Carol captioned the short clip: "Sweaty bird today up to 40kg with lifts and bridges now… BOOM. Getting closer to my target… Yessssssssss."

Last week, the stunning brunette showed off her figure in another flattering outfit – and it was for a reason very close to her heart.

The star has impressed fans with her fitness regime

The star posted a photo of herself wearing a striking red T-shirt with a Wales logo on the front, in honour of the France v Scotland Six Nations rugby match on Friday, a crucial game for the fate of the Welsh team.

Carol also added a filter which added sparkles and hearts to the image, expressing her pride for her home team.

She captioned the photo: "Getting ready for Friday's big game."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.