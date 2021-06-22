Rochelle Humes' new camel Zara dress is going straight in our basket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes featured in a very sleek Instagram snap on husband Marvin's feed on Sunday and we can't stop thinking about her stunning dress. The camel toned design was made from linen and had a lovely shirred skirt.

We were so excited to discover this delightful design is actually from high street mecca Zara and will set you back just £29.99. Plus, all sizes are currently available online. Result! We just love it when our favourite celebrities wear affordable clothes like this. Don't delay if you like the look of it, we have a feeling it's going to sell out…

WATCH: Rochelle Humes looks spring ready in lilac top

We all know that Rochelle is the queen of fashion, but Marvin is a very stylish chap himself; having just launched his fifth Marvin Humes Edit with Next. The curated collection is made up of 10 looks and packed full of summer ready pieces.

This Morning star Rochelle has been super busy of late.

Rochelle looked beautiful in her Zara dress

Not only is she a working mum, but she's also founder of beauty brand My Little Coco, which is stocked in Boots.

Linen Mini dress, £29.99, Zara

On Monday, the star went into her local store to check out her range in the flesh.

My Little Coco Aloe & Pear 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner, £5.99, Boots

She has a new product launching - Aloe & Pear - and said: "I am overwhelmed at the response to My Little Coco so far. I wanted to introduce a new scent to some of the best-selling products and Aloe & Pear seemed perfect for the Summer months. It is so fresh and will leave your babies (and you!) smelling amazing."

Rochelle checked out her range in Boots on Monday

Last week, Stacey Solomon took to Instagram, where she tried the brand's Coco Bump Mask. The popular Hydrating Bump Mask previously sold one mask every minute when it launched back in March.

