Amanda Holden's £6.99 Zara top is the fashion bargain of the year

Amanda Holden started her Monday morning with pizazz and style, sporting a very chic outfit indeed.

The 50-year-old teamed a black jumpsuit from one of her favourite high high street stores Reiss with an orange crop top cost her just £6.99. Yes, you read that right! We couldn't believe it either.

The halter crop top has a matching elastic hem and is currently available online in all sizes. If orange isn't your bag, there are five other colourways to choose from.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in bold blue jumpsuit

Keeping it classy, the TV star added black strappy sandals and a selection of gold accessories, including a large watch and a coin necklace. Fabulous!

As always, it's been a busy weekend for the mother-of-two. On Saturday, she graced our screens on BBC's latest talent show, I Can See Your Voice, donning a daring thigh-split dress from luxury Australian designer Toni Maticevski, which she first wore back in January. Amanda paired the sultry sparkling number with a pair of strappy René Caovilla heels.

Amanda's outfit had a zesty edge

Instagram fans went crazy for the look. One wrote: "You look like a Barbie in that dress Amanda. Stunning", whilst another added: "What an icon. Love the dress."

Halter Crop Top, £6.99, Zara

One thing that mesmerises us about the singer, is the fact she always looks so glowing in the mornings, despite those super early starts. And the star credits one product for pepping up her skin - blusher!

Get The look!

Notch Neck Lettuce Edge Rib-knit Tank Top, £4.49, Shein

Speaking on her radio show in 2020, Amanda told listeners: "Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries!"

Sola Jumpsuit, £195, Reiss

She explained, "Whenever I don't want to wear makeup, or whenever I can't be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it, and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher."

