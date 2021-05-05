We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Alex Jones shared a snap of her latest outfit for The One Show on Instagram and we were blown away with how incredible she looked.

After announcing her third pregnancy in March, the stunning star looked amazing in her blue Zara dress, and you could hardy tell she was pregnant due to the loose cut of the pretty frock.

The £29.99 mini dress had a rounded neckline, voluminous, hippy-esque sleeves as well as a ruffled hem. Ideal for throwing on as it doesn't need ironing.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

Plus, it's great for expectant mothers as it skims your bump and isn't at all tight. Win win! Currently, all sizes are available online, and we've also added a few similar styles that may tickle your fancy.

It appears that Alex is enjoying dressing her bump right now. Last week, the 44-year-old opted for a lovely floral wrap dress on the show from Marks & Spencer. It was a comfy fit for the star, due to the relaxed style and adjustable tie.

Alex's baby bump is hidden by her Zara dress

Celebrity stylist Tess Wright is in charge of all Alex's on-screen looks and previously told HELLO! the Welsh star prefers wearing high street threads.

Floral Print Dress, £29.99, Zara

The talented professional - who also works with Sheridan Smith - explained: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too. She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable and practical - especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress, £44.95, GAP

Besima Poplin V Neck Dress, £59.00, French Connection

Billie Faiers Blue Floral Long Sleeve Smock Dress, £30, In The Style

Tess also revealed the process they go through when choosing the presenter's ensembles for the show - "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

