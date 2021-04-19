Rochelle Humes wows This Morning fans with thigh-split skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes looked stunning on Monday as she stood in for Holly Willoughby to present the popular ITV show This Morning.

The star shared a snap of her outfit to social media, and fans were obsessed with her thigh-split skirt from Zara.

Rochelle styled the linen-look skirt with a cream-coloured top and brown snakeskin mules, looking as chic as ever for her appearance on the show.

Her hair was styled in her signature waves and her makeup was kept natural for the occasion, as she sported a subtle brown smokey eye and a nude lip.

Sharing her look with her millions of followers, Rochelle wrote: "Looking after @hollywilloughby seat this week on @thismorning The sun is shining and I now have a belly full of @jamesmartinchef lobster pasta – my idea of a good day."

Fans loved Rochelle's This Morning look

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "This is definitely one of my favourite outfits from you! So stunning", while another said: "You were absolutely amazing, such a natural! Can't wait to see you on for the rest of the week."

We think Rochelle's skirt is the perfect piece for summer, and have found an amazing alternative if you are looking to recreate the look!

We love this linen blend midi skirt from & Other Stories, as it can be styled down with sandals and a white crop top for the beach or dressed up with heels and a shirt for dinner and drinks.

Linen blend skirt, £42, & Other Stories

Rochelle's appearance on the show comes after Holly Willoughby announced that she won't be returning to her seat on the sofa for ITV's This Morning on Monday as she is working on 'something else'.

The presenter revealed on social media that she was working on an exciting new project.

Holly revealed that she was working on 'something else'

Sharing a photo to Instagram, the mum-of-three can be seen in her garden relaxing in the sun with a coffee, notebook and her son, Chester, on her back.

She captioned the snap: "Vitamin D, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester…working on something else next week which I can't wait to share with you all…"

We can't wait to find out what it is!

