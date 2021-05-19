We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones is quite possibly the best dressed pregnant celebrity out there right now don't you think? The 44-year-old is expecting a baby girl this year and has been styling up her growing baby bump in such a chic way.

On Tuesday evening, the Welsh star dazzled with another epic look, which came entirely from the high street. Sharing a snap on Instagram, she sported a lovely yellow knitted top from Zara which cost £22.99. It had a round neckline, and was sleeveless. She teamed it with nude high heels from H&M and a pair of Topshop Maternity jeans in dark black.

We can't be totally sure on the exact style as Topshop do a wide range of jeans for mums-to-be, but they look like the Joni over bump skinny jeans which come in at a very reasonable £38 at ASOS.

You only have to check out reviews online for lots of positive comments about these jeans. They are renowned for their comfortable fit and stylish appearance.

Alex looked stunning in her Topshop maternity jeans

Celebrity stylist Tess Wright is in charge of all Alex's on-screen looks and previously told HELLO! the brunette prefers wearing high street threads. She remarked: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge."

Topshop Maternity Joni overbump skinny jeans in black, £38, ASOS

We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too. She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable and practical - especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

Cotton Blend Knit Vest, £22.99, Zara

Tess also gave her followers some incredible tips on how to dress when carrying a baby. "When it comes to being pregnant you don’t suddenly have to revert to spending money on maternity wear. Look in your wardrobe and see what might work with that lovely bump," she revealed.

