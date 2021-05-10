We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones is totally nailing stylish maternity wear right now and we are obsessed with the amazing outfits she has been wearing on The One Show lately.

On Friday, the 45-year-old dazzled viewers and Instagram fans alike with her latest look - a stunning yellow midi dress. The design had long billowing sleeves, a generous hem and was of the floaty variety. She teamed it with nude sandals and looked truly fabulous.

Her stylist Tess Wright shared Alex's 'outfit of the day' snap with her followers and said: "The perfect spring dress for a growing bump @alecjonesthomson. Love this colour too! Lots of you asking where this dress is from. It's so comfy and easy and it's from @Zara. Shoes @hm."

Both items are sadly past-season buys, but don't worry mamas, we've found some amazing alternatives.

The great thing about choosing floaty high street pieces when you're pregnant like Alex, is that you can continue to wear them once the baby arrives.

The mother-of-two has showcased many high street pieces of late, all of which totally accommode her adorable growing baby bump. Last week, the Welsh star looked blooming in another Zara design - a blue mini loose cut frock. The £29.99 design had a rounded neckline, voluminous, hippy-esque sleeves as well as a ruffled hem. It's Ideal for throwing on as it doesn't need ironing.

The week before, the brunette beauty beauty opted for a lovely floral wrap dress on the show from Marks & Spencer. It was a comfy fit for the star, due to the relaxed style and adjustable tie. Just stunning, right?

Tess is in charge of all Alex's on-screen looks and previously told HELLO! the star prefers wearing high street threads. She explained: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

