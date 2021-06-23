Ruth Langsford looks fabulous in figure-flattering leopard dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford stunned Loose Women fans on Tuesday as she sported a figure-flattering leopard print dress from Jolie Moi.

The presenter paired the fabulous frock with black pointed heels and accessorised with a clear face shield to ensure that everyone was staying safe on set!

The leopard number featured a smart, shirt style collar, long sleeves and a tie waist design, which cinched the dress in and showed off Ruth's amazing figure.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns fans in figure-flattering leopard dress

The star wore her hair in her signature blonde bob and kept her makeup minimal, making sure not to draw attention away from her outfit's bold print.

Ruth shared a video of the look with her million followers on social media, and fans couldn't wait to comment. One wrote: "Lovely dress Ruth", while another said: "Wow gorgeous" followed by a flame emoji.

Leopard tie waist shirt dress, £30.40, Dorothy Perkins

If you love Ruth's dress then you are in luck, as we have found an amazing high street alternative from Dorothy Perkins.

We love this tie waist shirt dress, perfect for taking you from your desk to drinks. Simply style with some black sandals and a straw bag for the day, then jazz it up with some heels and a matching clutch for your night out.

Ruth has been wearing lots of figure-flattering pieces as of late, and last week she celebrated her QVC launch wearing a utility jacket that she teamed with a pair of chic high-waisted jeans.

Ruth often wows fans with her fashion choices

The star, who likes to share her latest fashion favourites with her Instagram fans, took to social media to show off the new coverup.

She said: "IT'S HERE!! Can't wait to show you my new Utility Jacket on tomorrow night's show...but, if you'd like to order early it's available on the @qvcuk website now! Click link in my bio."

Plenty of fans sent their compliments to Ruth, with one writing: "Love this and you look lovely in it!" and another adding: "This is stunning!! Khaki is always a winner!! Can't wait for the show!!"

