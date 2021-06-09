Ruth Langsford sashays in incredibly bright dress - and looks amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford wowed Loose Women fans on Tuesday wearing the most ravishing red maxi dress from Emma Willis's collection with high street retailer Next.

The presenter shared a sweet video to her social media as she strutted her stuff and twirled around in the frock, and we think she looked absolutely fabulous.

The 61-year-old styled the dress with a pair of nude pointed heels and kept her accessories minimal. She sported her signature blonde bob and wore a clear face shield for the snap, making sure she was staying safe on set.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford struts her stuff in ravishing red dress

Sharing the outfit with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Today's dress on @loosewomen is from the @emmawillisofficial collection at @nextofficial LOVE this colour! Suede court shoes from @lkbennettlondon".

Fans seemed to be loving the look, with one writing: "Looking lovely Ruth! Love the red!", while another said: "You look fabulous in that dress", and we couldn't agree more!

Emma Willis wrap dress, £52, Next

The colourful number is still available to purchase online, however if you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we have found an amazing alternative.

This dress from ASOS looks super similar to Ruth's, with a pretty floral pattern and a tie-belt waist. The puff sleeves and tiered hem make it bang on-trend, simply pair with some black chunky sandals for the ultimate summer get up.

Glamorous red floral dress, £42, ASOS

The presenter has been loving wearing lots of colour as of late, and last week she sent fans wild in a sunshine yellow M&S suit.

Embracing the warmer weather, Ruth nailed business chic as she helmed the Loose Women panel alongside Brenda Edwards, Gloria Hunniford and Penny Lancaster. Polishing off her ensemble with a cream silk blouse and silver hooped earrings, the TV star modelled her blow-dried bob, as well as an equally summery makeup look.

Ruth sent fans wild in her wonderful yellow suit

We are obsessed with Ruth's current wardrobe and it has definitely inspired us to brighten up our own outfits!

