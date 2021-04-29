Ruth Langsford's flirty floral dress has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford was pretty in pink on Wednesday's special episode of Loose Women, and fans are in love with her beautiful dress!

The floral maxi, which features a tiered skirt, long puff sleeves and a flattering boat neckline, is from Monsoon and costs £99 - and we're not surprised that Ruth and her viewers were swooning over it.

Sharing a twirling video on her Instagram page, the presenter wrote: "I'm spinning around!! Today’s dress on @loosewomen is from @monsoon...LOVE it! Pink shoes last year's from @zara (love them too!) Styled by @mothershoppers... Hope you enjoyed our Loose Loved Ones special? We adore working with @staceysolomon & @realjoeswashy."

WATCH: Ruth rocks her Monsoon dress

Fans quickly reacted in their droves to tell Ruth how much they loved her outfit. One responded: "You look absolutely stunning Ruth," and othersadded: "You look beautiful. Love your dress," and: "Gorgeous Ruth.. great colour on you!"

Even better, the star's 'Pompea' dress is still available to shop in most sizes at Monsoon - and we reckon you could dress it up or down with heels or trainers.

Floral dress, £99, Monsoon

Ruth has been rocking lots of high street looks on the show recently - it was a pastel pink suit from Zara on Tuesday, and a gorgeous Marks & Spencer top the week before.

She's been busy working on her QVC collection too, modelling a new embroidered bomber jacket from the range - which she teamed with her ultra-flattering pair of mom jeans.

Ruth's 'soccer mom' jeans!

The star's 'relaxed fit' jeans cost £49.50 on the QVC website, and Ruth has previously said that they are her take on a boyfriend jean, with the slightly slimmer fit that she prefers.

"These are like my homage to the boyfriend jean, but they're a more feminine version," she said. "That's why I deliberately called them 'relaxed fit'. When people say 'boyfriend jean', I immediately go 'no, they're not for me' - they'll be hanging down and make my bottom look saggy!"

