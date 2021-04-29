﻿
ruth-langsford

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford's flirty floral dress has fans saying the same thing

The Monsoon frock sparked a reaction...

Fiona Ward

Ruth Langsford was pretty in pink on Wednesday's special episode of Loose Women, and fans are in love with her beautiful dress!

The floral maxi, which features a tiered skirt, long puff sleeves and a flattering boat neckline, is from Monsoon and costs £99 - and we're not surprised that Ruth and her viewers were swooning over it.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's daily diet revealed

Sharing a twirling video on her Instagram page, the presenter wrote: "I'm spinning around!! Today’s dress on @loosewomen is from @monsoon...LOVE it! Pink shoes last year's from @zara (love them too!) Styled by @mothershoppers... Hope you enjoyed our Loose Loved Ones special? We adore working with @staceysolomon & @realjoeswashy."

Loading the player...


WATCH: Ruth rocks her Monsoon dress

Fans quickly reacted in their droves to tell Ruth how much they loved her outfit. One responded: "You look absolutely stunning Ruth," and othersadded: "You look beautiful. Love your dress," and: "Gorgeous Ruth.. great colour on you!"

RELATED: Eamonn Holmes & Ruth Langsford's pristine Surrey mansion is every family's dream

Even better, the star's 'Pompea' dress is still available to shop in most sizes at Monsoon - and we reckon you could dress it up or down with heels or trainers.

monsoon-dress

Floral dress, £99, Monsoon

SHOP NOW

Ruth has been rocking lots of high street looks on the show recently - it was a pastel pink suit from Zara on Tuesday, and a gorgeous Marks & Spencer top the week before.

MORE: Ruth Langsford loves this genius cleaning tool – and we can't wait to try it

She's been busy working on her QVC collection too, modelling a new embroidered bomber jacket from the range - which she teamed with her ultra-flattering pair of mom jeans.

ruth-mom-jeans-instagram

Ruth's 'soccer mom' jeans!

The star's 'relaxed fit' jeans cost £49.50 on the QVC website, and Ruth has previously said that they are her take on a boyfriend jean, with the slightly slimmer fit that she prefers.

"These are like my homage to the boyfriend jean, but they're a more feminine version," she said. "That's why I deliberately called them 'relaxed fit'. When people say 'boyfriend jean', I immediately go 'no, they're not for me' - they'll be hanging down and make my bottom look saggy!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about ruth langsford

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.