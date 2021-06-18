Ruth Langsford stuns fans in her figure-flattering, high-waisted jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford celebrated her latest QVC launch this week - a new utility jacket, which she teamed with a pair of chic high-waisted jeans.

The star, who often shares her latest fashion favourites with her Instagram fans, took to social media to show off the new coverup.

She said on Wednesday: "IT'S HERE!! Can't wait to show you my new Utility Jacket on tomorrow night's show… but, if you'd like to order early it's available on the @qvcuk website now! Click link in my bio. #QVC #RuthLangsfordFashion #UtiltyJacket."

WATCH: Ruth wowed in her high-waisted jeans and utility jacket

She also shared a gorgeous video of her twirling in the outfit, showing off her chic high-waisted jeans.

Plenty of fans sent their compliments to Ruth, with one writing: "Love this and you look lovely in it!" and another adding: "This is stunning!! Khaki is always a winner!! Can’t wait for the show!!"

Utility jacket, £71.50, QVC

Ruth's latest launch costs £71.50 and is already sold out in a number of sizes. She told fans that it's a "summer version" of her parka coat, made in light cotton.

Ruth has spoken to HELLO! about her range in the past, revealing that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

Ruth is passionate about creating clothes for women of her age

Ruth explained: "Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

She added: "It's been beyond my wildest dreams. I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

