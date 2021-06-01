Ruth Langsford sends fans wild in sunshine yellow M&S suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Brightening up our screens on Tuesday, Ruth Langsford stepped out in a sunshine yellow suit from Marks & Spencer – and her colourful co-ord has fans wishing for summer.

Embracing the warmer weather, Ruth nailed business chic as she helmed the Loose Women panel alongside Brenda Edwards, Gloria Hunniford and Penny Lancaster. Polishing off her ensemble with a cream silk blouse and silver hooped earrings, the TV star modelled her signature blow-dried bob, as well as an equally summery makeup look.

Ruth looked so chic on Tuesday's episode

In love with her outfit? Thank your lucky stars – you can bag her desk-to-daywear suit for £74.50. Sold separately, the ruched blazer retails at £45, while the drawstring wide-leg trousers cost £29.50.

A wardrobe staple, add a silky blouse, statement earrings and heels for those special occasions. Going for a more casual vibe? Accessorise with boxfresh trainers and cat-eye sunglasses when you're out and about.

Ruched Blazer, £45, Marks & Spencer

Drawstring Trousers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Ruth has long been considered a fashion icon, with her popular QVC range flying off of the virtual shelves each week – and she's just launched her debut footwear collection.

As of June, fans of the collab will be able to shop Ruth's latest designs, which includes a classic, simple trainer in three different colourways. Complete with added pops of texture, choose between the chicest leopard and snakeskin prints, perfect for pairing with summer dresses and one of Ruth's gorgeous denim jackets of course.

When it comes to her on-screen outfits, Ruth often turns to Loose Women's resident stylists – Mothershoppers – AKA Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. A fan of high street brands, the presenter's latest looks often have fans flocking to the shops.

Just last week, Ruth donned a cobalt blue jumper by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands – Boden. Priced at an affordable £50, the sophisticated V-neck also comes in six other shades, including cherry red, ivory, navy, black, pink and a multi-coloured tropical print. Crafted from a soft cotton-blend, it's both office-worthy and weekend-ready thanks to its semi-fitted shape and gorgeous gold button cuffs.

