Brightening up our screens, Ruth Langsford just took colour blocking to a whole new level – and fans are obsessed. Returning to the Loose Women panel alongside Janet Street-Porter, Brenda Edwards and Coleen Nolan on Monday, the presenter layered a bright pink blazer from Zara over a navy silk blouse.

Accessorising her bold ensemble with statement hooped earrings, Ruth rocked her signature blonde bob and colour coordinated makeup. Teaming a smokey eye with rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match, the TV star looked absolutely stunning.

Ruth looked so glam on Tuesday

Turning to the high street for her desk-to-daywear outfit, Ruth's Zara blazer is already selling fast. Priced at £79.99, this fabulous Fuschia number features a lapel collar, long sleeves and front flap pockets.

Pink Blazer, £79.99, Zara

Just missed the boat? Hobbs is selling a similar version in the sale. Reduced from £179 to £119, add a touch of luxury to your weekend wardrobe with this immaculately tailored jacket. Cut to a single-breasted silhouette, complete with notch lapels and front flap pockets, it's crafted from sustainably sourced and traceable wool, woven at the renowned Abraham Moon mill in Yorkshire.

Pink Wool Blazer, £119, Hobbs

As for Ruth's navy blouse, while the Loose Women star is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, fans can recreate her look for £20.30. Fitted with a V-neckline, ruffled sleeves and fabric-covered buttons through the front, Monsoon's navy shirt can be paired with everything from trousers and jeans to pencil skirts and shorts.

Navy Blouse, £20.30, Monsoon

Ruth loves experimenting with colour, and she's been wearing a number of jewel-tone and pastel pieces on the show recently. One of our favourites is the ocean blue blazer that she wore earlier this month. Turning to another of her favourite high street brands – Marks & Spencer – the presenter paired her fitted jacket with a crisp white shirt by Mango and her favourite Hobbs trousers.

