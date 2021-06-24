We're dotty for Alex Jones' dreamy Boden dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones has an enviable dress collection - and it just keeps getting better and better. On Wednesday, the star sported the dreamiest number from Boden and we are obsessed with her outfit.

The One Show host shared the look to her social media, and wrote: "All the colourful spots for tonight," and tagged in the fashion brand Boden.

The frock features a bold rainbow leopard print pattern, with a shirt style collar and collared sleeves. The fit-and-flare shape is super flattering and makes for a great maternity dress as shown by Alex.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with her third child

It is still available online at £120, and is bound to bring a little bit of colour to your day this summer.

Alex's pastel yellow nails complimented the dress perfectly, and the star even went as far as matching her phone case to the outfit, too!

We are obsessed with Alex's outfit

She wore her brunette bob in loose waves for the occasion, and kept her accessories minimal, wearing a simple pair of strappy heels.

The presenter is currently preparing to welcome her third child with husband Charlie Thomson, and has been showing off her bump with the most stunning maternity wardrobe.

Kitty midi shirt dress, £120, Boden

Taking to our screens in yet another sensational outfit a few weeks ago, the glamorous Welsh star donned a sunshine yellow gingham dress – and fans went wild for her look.

"Summer finally seems to be here!!!" Alex celebrated in the caption, posing at BBC's Broadcasting House before she went live on air.

Alex looked stunning in the sunshine yellow dress

Wearing London-based maternity label Queen Bee, Alex rocked the square neck sleeveless yellow dress with a pair of brown heels.

The soon to be mother-of-three complemented her look with a dramatic smokey eye, blushed cheeks and subtle pink lip.

Rushing to the comments section to share their love for the outfit, one fan wrote: "Very pretty dress… and doesn't look maternity at all! Very summery", whilst another agreed: "You are looking so good! Pregnancy suits you Alex, you're rocking your clothes!"

