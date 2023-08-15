Jennifer Lopez is a total goddess in tiny black bikini in Italy - and it’s just dropped in the sale

There’s no denying it, we’re obsessed with J.Lo’s vacation style. The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate star is currently on holiday in Italy, and from floral Zimmermann dresses to skimpy white bikinis, we want her whole wardrobe.

On Tuesday, Jennifer stepped out in the streets of Capri wearing a pair of cream floral-embellished wide-leg trousers with a matching cover-up over a strappy black bikini top. She completed the look with a black fedora, oversized sunnies and statement gold hoop earrings. Her hair was worn scraped back in the Mediterranean heat and her makeup was bronzed with a nude lip.

While many of her fashion pieces are less than accessible, J.Lo’s black bikini top is from none other than high street label Calzedonia. Even better? It’s currently on sale.

Available in sizes S-L, the $50 bikini top is now just $25. Super flattering, it features a triangle cut with subtle padding that helps to add natural-looking shape. The soft fabric is embellished with shiny lamé thread and a nickel-free gold ring.

The top fastens with long extendable string at the décolleté that ties behind the neck, while the shoulder straps have eyelets on the ends so they can be hooked onto the back band or tied behind the neck.

Matching thong bikini bottoms are also available and on sale from $30 to just $15. They’re fully lined and feature adjustable string sides.

The stunning look comes just days after Jennifer was pictured wearing a tiny two-piece while sunning herself on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. She shared a photo on Instagram of herself relaxing on a sun lounger with her washboard abs on full display, captioned: "Back in my element". Jealous is not the word.