I found Princess Kate's fave handbag brands for up to 60% off in the summer sales

As one of HELLO! Online's professional shoppers – and a longtime royal style expert – I always keep an eye out for more affordable Princess Kate fashion lookalikes.

But there's nothing better than finding her actual go-to brands in the sales, especially the Princess of Wales's handbags!

For example, we all cheered when the Princess emerged after months away, reappearing at Trooping the Colour and channelling Audrey Hepburn in a chic white dress and carrying her beloved Mulberry Bayswater clutch.

© JUSTIN TALLIS The Princess of Wales carried her Mulberry clutch at Trooping the Colour 2024, as she arrived with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

And guess what? As luck would have it, Mulberry is having a rare sale right now. (Princess Kate's bag, unfortunately, is not available but you can still shop the Bayswater line both full price and discounted.)

So if you're a fan of royal-approved handbags and totes, you're going to want to keep scrolling! Princess Kate's go-to handbag designers, from high street bargains to luxury looks, are on sale for summer and I've found the best deals. You can shop a surprisingly large number of the Princess of Wales's favourite bag brands for less, from luxury labels like Aspinal of London to her lower-priced signature brand LK Bennett.

Aspinal of London bags on sale

Aspinal of London is one of Princess Kate’s most-worn bag brands, in particular the ‘Mayfair’ bag, which she has in multiple colours!

Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag © Neil Mockford VIEW OFFER

But the Princess of Wales isn’t the only one who wears Aspinal on repeat - her sister Pippa Middleton is a fan, as is Prince William and Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall. (In fact, Zara's go-to Camera Bag is in the sale for £122.95 / $195, but hurry.)

If Zara's bag isn't your style, here's my Aspinal sale pick: The Essential Leather Tote Bag, above. It comes in five colours on sale and it's just £134.95 / $211 with the Summer Sale's extra 25% discount - meaning it's 58% off! It's such a great basic, and too much of a royal-inspired bargain to miss.

Shop the full sale at Aspinal of London, or pick up Princess Kate's exact Aspinal bag, above!

DeMellier bags on sale

Princess Kate owns the DeMellier Nano Montreal in a number of colourways, and it's one of the newer, and less expensive, bag brands in her wardrobe. We think the Montreal is definitely one of the cutest bags she owns!

DeMellier The Nano Montreal © Neil Mockford Princess Kate has the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag in two colours

My sale picks: The larger version of Kate’s Montreal is on sale (so tempting!) so it's a tie with the most popular sale bag on the DeMellier site: The London Clutch for £195 / $265 (SAVE 20%). It's a sleek clutch which also has a chain strap so you can carry it as a regular shoulder bag - a style that Princess Kate adores. It comes in four colourways on sale, including white croc and a summer stripe, so there's really a look for everyone, no matter what your style.

Shop the full sale at DeMellier, or pick up Princess Kate's exact DeMellier bag, above.

LK Bennett bags on sale

LK Bennett is one of our favourite affordable royal bag brands - it shows that you don't have to spend thousands (or shop a dupe) to own a royally-approved bag. If you want to shop a Princess Kate-loved LK Bennett bag, you'll want to go for a clutch style - the Princess of Wales has a lot of those in her wardobe, like the LK Bennett Nina, the 'Frome', the raffia 'Natalie', the glam 'Avona' and the suede Dora (which she has both in green and khaki). But we've also spotted her carrying a top handle bag, the sold-out pink Milly.

LK Bennett Dora Green Suede Envelope Clutch © Samir Hussein Princess Kate and her LK Bennett 'Dora' bag

LK Bennett Nina Beige Nappa Leather Clutch © Karwai Tang Princess Kate carrying the LK Bennett 'Nina' clutch VIEW OFFER

My LK Bennett sale picks: Both are trending raffia bag - first, The 'Lucy', which is currently reduced to £119 / $183 (SAVE 33%). It's a clutch design which converts into a crossbody, and has chic gold hardware accents. I could totally see this piece in Kate's closet - it comes in red, too and is so similar to her familiar much-worn LK Bennett styles.

But given that straw basket bags are so hot for summer, I'd be remiss in not drawing your attention to the on-trend Violetta Cream Leather Tassel Straw Bag. This holiday-ready bag is on sale for just £99 / $150.

Shop the full sale at LK Bennett, or pick up one of Princess Kate's exact LK Bennett bags, above.

Mulberry bags on sale

We've nearly lost count of the Mulberry bags in Kate collection, but we've spotted her with the Small Darley bag, the Bayswater clutch (which the Princess chose for her return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour) - the Harlow, the Amberley, and the Mini Seaton. Whew!

Mulberry Small Amberley Satchel © Karwai Tang Princess Kate wore her Mulberry Small Amberley Satchel during a visit to Liverpool VIEW OFFER

If you're in the UK there's a huge summer sale right now. My sale pick? The grey version of Princess Kate's Small Darley. The classic luxury bag that features Mulberry's signature postman's lock has a rare discount – £130 off – and who knows when it will happen again!

Shop the full summer sale at Mulberry or pick up one of Princess Kate's exact Mulberry bag, above.