9 unmissable eBay deals to shop now: Dyson Airwrap, Shark vacuums & more

eBay is answering all of our shopping wishes right now with its spring sale, dropping daily discounts across all categories including tech, beauty, and home essentials.
Whether you're in the mood to give your garden a refresh for the new season or you want to snag a saving on an air fryer, there are plenty of deals to browse across the site right now, with discounts going up to a huge 60%.
To save you from endless scrolling, I've searched the eBay sale to pick out the very best offers that are live right now from Dyson, Shark, Elizabeth Arden, and more, and these deals really are too good to miss.
How I chose the best eBay offers
- Variety: I've picked out the best deals from a variety of categories, from garden furniture to beauty products, and kitchen gadgets, so there should be something to suit every shopping need.
- Discount: Everyone loves a saving, which is why I've selected products with a significant price cut to get shoppers the most for their money.
- Trusted brands: I've only chosen items with positive ratings from shoppers, including popular brands that are known and loved by members of the HELLO! Shopping team.
Dyson eBay Deal
It's safe to say that the Dyson Airwrap has been on almost every beauty lover's wishlist since its release, and the viral hair styler is currently reduced by 17%. If that wasn't enough, shoppers can save a further 30% for a limited time with the code DYSONFLASH30, taking the price down from £479.99 to £279.99. The styler comes with six attachments including curling barrels, a volumising brush, and a smoothing brush, along with a filter cleaning brush and a storage case.
Shark eBay Deal
In the market for a new vacuum? Shark's Corded Upright Vacuum cleaner is reduced by a huge 55% right now. It's famous for its DuoClean head that switches seamlessly from hard floors to carpet, paired with anti-wrap technology that removes hairs as you clean - and you'll struggle to beat this deal. The Powered Lift-Away transforms the vacuum into a portable cleaner at the touch of a button, making it easy to access those hard-to-reach areas.
Outsunny eBay Deal
There's no better time than now to upgrade your garden for the warmer weather, and this stylish rattan egg chair is currently half-price. Featuring a swing design, a curved back, and a padded seat cushion, it'll be the perfect new addition for relaxing outdoors this summer. And if you're worried about the unpredictable UK weather causing damage to your new garden furniture, fear not, as the egg chair folds up to be easily stored away when it's not in use. Genius!
Tower eBay Deal
Air fryers have become a kitchen essential in most homes, and if you're still yet to secure your own, you can save 63% on Tower's 6L Vortx Vizion in the sale. The seven cooking functions including Bake, Roast, Reheat, and Air Fry make cooking simple, with a colour display and screen and a viewing window at the front. The Vortx technology also works to circulate hot air around the food, cooking up to 30% faster than a traditional oven.
Kindle eBay Deal
I couldn't live without my Kindle for summer holidays and trips away. From the no-glare screen to the long battery life, the slim design, and of course, the fact that you can travel with as many books as you like. Amazon's 8th Generation Kindle is currently reduced by 45% in the eBay sale, and it has Audible built-in to switch easily between books and audiobooks.
Outsunny eBay Deal
Dreaming of sunny mornings in the garden? Outsunny's bistro set will never go out of style, and right now shoppers can pick it up for half the price. It comes with one round table and two chairs, beautifully decorated with a classic swirl design. Whether you're placing the lightweight set on your lawn, patio, or balcony, it will be the perfect new addition to your outdoor space this spring.
Hisense eBay Deal
Hisense's 40-inch Smart TV is all about the visuals with a vibrant picture and natural colour enhancers. The technology examines areas of the image to make adjustments and improve the depth of the image, while the DTS HD decoding works to provide a deeper base and higher sound quality. It has an ultra-wide viewing angle, finished with a slim design for placing on a wall or a stand.
Elizabeth Arden eBay Deal
Beauty lovers will love this deal. Reduced by 35%, this Elizabeth Arden beauty set comes with the brand's bestselling Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, an Eight Hour Hand Cream, and a Lip Protectant Balm. Great for gifting or treating yourself, the beauty saviours will be daily essentials in your routine.
Flymo eBay Deal
Save an incredible 50% on a new lawn mower with eBay's latest Flymo deal. The cordless design makes it easy to cover both large and small areas, with close-edge cutting for precision on borders and flower beds. The mower has an upright travel position for moving around the garden effortlessly, and it can be folded up when you want to tuck away in your shed. As far as garden gadgets go, it's an absolute steal.
