9 unmissable eBay deals to shop now: Dyson Airwrap, Shark vacuums & more

eBay is answering all of our shopping wishes right now with its spring sale, dropping daily discounts across all categories including tech, beauty, and home essentials.

Whether you're in the mood to give your garden a refresh for the new season or you want to snag a saving on an air fryer, there are plenty of deals to browse across the site right now, with discounts going up to a huge 60%.

To save you from endless scrolling, I've searched the eBay sale to pick out the very best offers that are live right now from Dyson, Shark, Elizabeth Arden, and more, and these deals really are too good to miss.

How I chose the best eBay offers

Variety: I've picked out the best deals from a variety of categories, from garden furniture to beauty products, and kitchen gadgets, so there should be something to suit every shopping need.

I've picked out the best deals from a variety of categories, from garden furniture to beauty products, and kitchen gadgets, so there should be something to suit every shopping need. Discount: Everyone loves a saving, which is why I've selected products with a significant price cut to get shoppers the most for their money.

Everyone loves a saving, which is why I've selected products with a significant price cut to get shoppers the most for their money. Trusted brands: I've only chosen items with positive ratings from shoppers, including popular brands that are known and loved by members of the HELLO! Shopping team.