Amanda Holden's terry cloth jumpsuit is so seventies - and we love it

Amanda Holden looked gorgeous in a retro beachy jumpsuit on Thursday as she shared her latest Heart Radio outfit with her Instagram followers.

Speaking up for independent business Lily Eve, she told fans: "So... this gorgeous jumpsuit is made by a small company @lilyeve.store, started in lockdown by this talented young lady and her side kick Michel, a couture seamster who at 87 thought his work was done."

She added: "They have some amazing, bespoke, really cute items - tap the tag and check them out before they sell out."

Amanda's terry cloth jumpsuit is inspired by 70s styles, and is made completely from upcycled materials. It costs $450 / £322 and features a flattering plunge neckline with a tie detail.

Plenty of fans reacted to the star's latest look, with one commenting: "Love the colour... love jumpsuits," and another adding: "Oh my goodness, I love this... everything about it. You are rocking that look and that colour."

Amanda looked gorgeous in her retro jumpsuit

Amanda added aviator sunglasses, strappy heels and pretty gold jewellery to her look, which included pieces by Celeste Starr, Motley and Ottoman Hands.

As always, she's been wowing with her outfits all week, and looking incredible in a slinky cut-out dress from designer label Letoit on Wednesday.

She added gold jewellery to her look

And on Tuesday, Amanda looked dazzling in a hot pink, two-piece suit from label of the moment ME+EM. The ITV favourite shared her new ensemble on Instagram and teamed it with a simple white camisole and pink high heels.

If the label ME+EM sounds familiar, that's because the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have worn a number of items from the brand recently. It's also a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex! Perhaps Amanda is taking style tips from the royal ladies?

