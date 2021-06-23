We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden looked ultra glamorous on Wednesday as she donned a stunning cream dress from designer label Letoit for her latest presenting stint.

READ: Amanda Holden's dazzling new engagement ring revealed

Strutting through the Heart Radio building in London, Amanda looked incredible in the curve-hugging dress, which features a daring carved waistline and dramatic plunge neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden rocks a mini dress as she struts with Ashley Roberts

The glamorous 50-year-old showcased her svelte figure, with her impressive abs visible through the statement cut-out holes built into the dress waistline. So chic!

The star teamed her linen-feel look with a pair of strappy pointed toe heels and statement gold hoops – a whole summer mood.

Amanda's curve-hugging dress showed off her abs

It pays to look as luxe as Amanda, who sported the 'Josephine Carved Waist Dress' which currently retails for £1000. But if you're looking to recreate her summer wardrobe, you're in luck.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Neutrals and A-line dresses are so on-trend right now, and we've found some uncanny dupes for Amanda's stunning dress (for a price that won't cost you your staycation fund).

V-neck Cotton Dress, £17.09, Soul Mia

Complete with a flattering high waisted belt, we're loving this linen ensemble from Soul Mia. Pair with white trainers or strappy summer sandals for the ultimate elegance.

Yucca Linen Two-Piece, £285, Reformation

Cut-out waists are a vibe this summer. We're loving this two-piece set from one of Holly Willoughby's favourite sustainable fashion labels, Reformation.

It's not the first time this week the BGT star has made us envious of her wardrobe. On Tuesday, Amanda looked dazzling in a hot pink, two-piece suit from label of the moment ME+EM. The ITV favourite shared her new ensemble on Instagram and teamed it with a simple white camisole and pink high heels.

If the label ME+EM sounds familiar, that's because the Countess of Wessex has worn items from the brand a lot recently. Perhaps Amanda is taking style tips from the blonde royal?

SEE: Celebrity holiday inspiration for 2021: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.