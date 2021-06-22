﻿
amanda-holden-sophie-wessex

Amanda Holden takes style tips from the Countess of Wessex in latest hot pink outfit

he Britain's Got Talent star's outfit has a royal edge…

Laura Sutcliffe

On Tuesday, the gorgeous Amanda Holden looked dazzling in her latest outfit, a hot pink, two-piece suit from label of the moment ME+EM. The ITV favourite shared her new ensemble on Instagram and teamed it with a simple white camisole and pink high heels. Just stunning, don't you agree?

The statement suit jacket is cut in a relaxed boyfriend fit, with feminine slim lapels, central button fastening, a full-length sleeve and a lovely straight body fit. It costs £275, and the matching trousers come in at £185. Quite the pricey set, but totally worth it. Separates like this are a great addition to your wardrobe as you're able to mix and match them with other items.

If the label ME+EM sounds familiar, that's because the Countess of Wessex has worn items from the brand a lot recently. Perhaps Amanda is taking style tips from the blonde royal?

amanda-holden-pink-suit

Amanda looked incredible in her ME+EM suit

At the start of this month, Sophie wowed onlookers at the WI's Annual Meeting, wearing a fabulous new dress from the brand.

pink-suit-me-and-em

Statement Suit Jacket, £275, ME+EM

Her 'Polka Dot Printed Maxi Dress' by ME+EM cost £295 and had subtle balloon sleeves, a deep shirt cuff, a grandad collar, drawcord waist and was finished with a pleated skirt. How chic? She wore the design with eye-catching drop earrings and her golden hair looked full and luscious.

pink-trousers-me-and-em

Statement Wide-Leg Track Pant £185, ME+EM

Back in May, the royal chose the label once again.

sophie-wessex-blue-dress

Sophie is loving ME+EM clothes right now

To celebrate International Nurses Day 2021, the royal headed to Frimley Park Hospital where she greeted staff and patients alongside her husband Prince Edward. She wore a dazzling navy blue midi dress by the brand which again, had an on-trend pleated skirt, and a built in, zip-up top. It gave the whole getup a sports luxe vibe and she certainly turned heads in it.

