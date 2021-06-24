Tracee Ellis Ross made a huge splash on the streets of Paris in the most spectacular hot pink gown we’ve ever seen!

The Black-ish actress shared a stunning throwback video of herself on Wednesday in honour of National Pink Day – and it's definitely her colour.

Tracee looked mesmerising as she wandered around in a beautiful flowing sheer frock that featured billowing sleeves, a ruched front, and an elaborate train that looked magnificent blowing in the wind.

Keeping her hair simple in a low bun and her makeup minimal, Tracee certainly stood out against the cloudy backdrop – no wonder passers-by were doing a double-take!

Captioning the breathtaking clip, she wrote: "Heard it's National Pink Day… welp! #PinkInParis #nationalpinkday."

Needless to say, her fans were in awe of her show-stopping appearance, with one writing: "Tracee OWNS the colour pink!"

A second said: "Well, just shut the internet all the way down why don't you!" A third added: "I'm speechless. Stunned! We don't deserve all this gorgeousness!"

Tracee looked incredible in her hot pink dress

There's no doubt Tracee is a fashion icon, but her star power will firmly be cemented after she recently revealed she is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress will be joining her famous mother, Diana Ross, who has two stars on the famous pathway, one of which she received in 1982 as a solo recording artist, and the second in 1994 as part of The Supremes.

Tracee made the announcement with a clip of her mother getting her first star, with the I'm Coming Out singer wearing an elegant white dress.

Tracee is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The words "And in 2022" then flashed up, before showing Tracee's name alongside other nominees.

Tracee circled her name before adding a series of exclamation marks around it. She captioned the post: "Well this feels cool!!! I'm getting a star on the @hwdwalkoffame (40 years after my mama @dianaross)! What an honor to be etched into the history of Hollywood!"

