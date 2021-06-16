Tracee Ellis Ross’ dreamy sequin top is next level gorgeous Fans are calling it their favorite look ever

Style star. Check. On par with her usual fashionista vibe, Tracee Ellis Ross made our jaws drop yet again when she shared a photo on Instagram wearing the most gorgeous sleeveless turtleneck.

The light purple structured Maison Valentino top was covered in sequins with textured detailing on the neck and at the shoulders, and it gave the look the perfect touch of glam and elegance.

Tracee stunned in a dreamy Maison Valentino ensemble and Christian Loubotin pumps

The Black-Ish star's stylists, Karla Welch and Grace Wrightsell topped the ensemble with Christian Louboutin stiletto pumps and a mustard-hued Valentino skirt, which came complete with unique knotted square details.

In the snap, which fans went wild over, Tracee looked out of a window in her living room and showed off her gold Ana Khori hoops and her sleek ‘do - her hair braided into a topknot.

The details are so gorgeous!

Tracee didn’t caption the photo (a la Beyonce'), but it spoke for itself. Fans were quick to comment on it, with one writing, "The surprise sequin top…*chefs kiss*. Another added, "serving as usual," and an additional fan chimed in "My favorite look FOREVER."

It’s one of our top favorites too.

Tracee, who was just announced as one of the new global ambassadors for Tiffany & Co., revealed that news on Instagram in the brand's campaign video earlier this week. In it, she pours tea into a white teacup as she flashes a stunning set of diamond Tiffany & Co. bracelets, rings, and the T1 choker, which has nearly 250 round brilliant and baguette diamonds totaling over 13 carats.

Tracee recently became a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

What’s the tea,” Tracee said in the video. “You want the T? We’ve got the T. Introducing @traceeellisross for the Tiffany T1 collection. Link in bio to shop. #TiffanyT #TiffanyAndCo.”

Tracee talked about her longtime love for Tiffany & Co. and appreciation for the opportunity to rep the brand in a press release, saying, “Growing up, I would often wander through the flagship store on Fifth Avenue, imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany's signature diamonds."

"All these years later, to be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the T1 collection is a dream come true," she continued. "Shooting the campaign was a welcome moment of inspiration and glamour after the challenging year that we’ve all experienced."

