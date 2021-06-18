Tracee Ellis Ross sends fans into overdrive as she announces amazing news The star will join her famous mom on the boulevard

Tracee Ellis Ross has just cemented her status as an icon, as she revealed that she'd be getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress will be joining her famous mother, Diana Ross, who has two stars on the famous pathway, one in 1982 as a solo recording artist and the second in 1994 as part of The Supremes.

Tracee made the announcement with a clip of her mother getting her first star, with the I'm Coming Out singer wearing an elegant white dress.

The words "And in 2022" then flashed up, before showing Tracee's name alongside other nominees.

The Black-ish star circled her name before adding a series of exclamation marks around it. She captioned the post: "Well this feels cool!!! I'm getting a star on the @hwdwalkoffame (40 years after my mama @dianaross)! What an honor to be etched into the history of Hollywood!"

Tracee will be joining comedian Byron Allen, Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti, comedian Ricky Gervais, 9-1-1 star Peter Krause, Breaking Bad star Robert Odenkirk, For Peete's Sake star Holly Robinson Peete, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, Samantha Who? star Jean Smart, Mulan star Ming-Na Wen and Saturday Night Live castmember Kenan Thompson in getting a star next year.

Fans were sent into overdrive with their admiration for the Girlfriends actress' achievement, as one wrote: "CONGRATS TRACEE JOY."

Tracee was incredibly excited by the news

A second enthused: "HELL YEAH!!!!!! Congrats Tracee!!!" while a third posted: "Congratulations Tracee, you really are your own bright shooting star across the sky mama."

A fourth hoped that Tracee's star would be put close to Diana's one, which is located at 6712 Hollywood Boulevard.

Diana recently showed up on the 48-year-old's Instagram feed, as she celebrated the announcement that her mom was releasing new music.

Tracee shared a series of throwback clips of Diana performing and the Ain't No Mountain High Enough songstress looked nothing short of show-stopping.

Diana wowed in a series of flirty outfits, from red leather to lingerie, and the throwback performances were exceptional.

Tracee's famous mom has two stars on the famous boulevard

Tracee also shared an ethereal snap of herself with her mom on Mother's Day as the pair cozied up together in a black and white photo, on the cover of Essence.

Tracee also shared a sweet message for her mother: "MAMA ~ I love you beyond! @dianaross. Sending Happy Mother’s Day wishes to all those who Mother, who nurture and teach us about mothering and what it is to be mothered."

"A special embrace to those who need extra love today. I see you and send love to you. May we honor the mother within each of us."

