Vogue Williams stuns fans in leg-baring shorts – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams knows how to make a fashion statement, and on Wednesday the star looked oh so stylish wearing a pair of smart grey shorts from River Island.

RELATED: Vogue Williams channels royalty in elegant Peter Pan collar blouse

The Heart Radio presenter looked stunning as she stepped out in the sun, pairing the shorts with a simple white vest and white quilted mules.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams wows in bright pink co-ord

Vogue finished off the look with her favourite Chanel crossbody bag and lots of gold jewellery, elevating her chic ensemble.

She wore her hair in a sleek bun and sported a pair of 'Escobar' sunglasses from Privé Revaux, looking radiant as she left the Global Radio Studios.

Vogue looked super chic in her smart River Island shorts

The star took to social media to share her outfit and included a link to the shorts, however, they must have been popular with her fans as they have sadly sold out.

If you were hoping to recreate the look then you are in luck, as we have found a perfect alternative from H&M.

Escobar sunglasses, £35, Privé Revaux

These lilac Bermuda shorts will definitely become a summer wardrobe staple, as they are easy to style for both day and night. Pair them with a linen shirt and flat sandals for an on-trend office ensemble, then switch it up with a crop top and heels for drinks with friends.

Tailored Bermuda shorts, £17.99, H&M

Vogue had us swooning over her outfit once again on Sunday, when she rocked a bold green and white striped dress from Danish designer Ganni.

The 35-year-old styled the fabulous frock with a pair of white lace-up trainers and her trusty white Chanel bag. She finished off the look with gold hoops and black and gold Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Vogue looked gorgeous in the green dress

The shirred frock featured a green striped design, a colour that can be seen throughout Ganni's Spring '21 collection. It had a flowy fit and is made from organic cotton-poplin, meaning it is perfect for keeping cool during the warmer months.

We can’t wait to see what the stylish star wears next!

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams' H&M evening dress is too gorgeous for words

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.