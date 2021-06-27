Kim Kardashian gave her bff Lala a birthday gift so expensive your jaw will drop It’s every fashionista’s dream present

It’s safe to say that there are perks to being Kim Kardashian’s BFF. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surprised her longtime friend Lala Anthony with an incredibly generous birthday gift, and when the Power star shared a video of it on Instagram, our minds were blown.

The present? A gorgeous large Hermes Birkin bag, which Lala fittingly put on display in her Instagram Story with a sparkly filter. While we don’t know the exact price of Lala’s bag, we do know Birkin bags cost at least $10,000 and can cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range depending on the bag’s material.

Lala's Hermes Birkin bag birthday gift is gorgeous!

It’s the bag of every fashionista’s dreams and it’s tough to get. There is a waiting list - and a limit to the number you can buy per year.

"Kimberly Noel Kardashian….what?! That’s the big Birko. Kimmy said we’re taking trips this summer. We need our bags ready to go. Wow! It’s a Birkin type of birthday," Lala could be heard saying in her story. She captioned the post, "Omg. Omg. Omg. @kimkardashian".

The duo also appeared to be prepping for summer trips earlier this year as they showed off their svelte physiques in matching striped string bikinis as they lounged by the infinity pool at Kris Jenner’s luxe $12 million Palm Springs home.

The BFFs posed in matching striped string bikinis earlier this year

Kim and Lala looked totally relaxed as they kicked back poolside and enjoyed the stunning backdrop filled with mountains and plenty of greenery. They also struck a pose on a wooden sectional topped with plush cushions.

"Extended holiday," Kim captioned the post. "We needed this," Lala wrote alongside the same photo when she posted it on her own Instagram.

Over 1.5 million followers liked the post within an hour, with many dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments. "You guys are beautiful", one fan wrote. "Wow!", another added.

We have no doubt Lala and Kim, who are both newly single, are going to have an epic summer...with their Birkins in tow.

