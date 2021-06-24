Savannah Guthrie’s chic LBD is the perfect summer staple

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We can count on Savannah Guthrie to show off a staple look that works well for fashionistas working from home or in the office. The veteran journalist did just that again when she popped up on the Today Show wearing a tiered black midi dress that we want in our closets too.

Savannah looked incredible in the figure-flattering Veronica Beard number, which features an A-line cut and a belted waist.

Savannah paired her dress with chunky platform sandals

And while a black dress, particularly one with elbow-length sleeves and cuffs may seem like a risk for summer, the fabric on Savannah’s flowy dress is lightweight and breathable. We also loved that it will make a good transitional piece for early fall, making it worth the investment.

That’s probably the reason why even with a regular price tag of nearly $500, the dress is sold out just about everywhere. Still, we found a couple of sizes left on Shopbop - and they’re on sale for less than $350. Make sure to bookmark it to shop the dress for a restock if your size isn’t there.

We also found a similar look on Bloomingdales for $88, and it comes in black and white.

Veronica Beard Zelia Dress, $346.50, Shopbop

Aqua Tiered Poplin Dress, $88, Bloomingdales

This is just the latest little black dress Savannah has worn on the show. Back in April, the mother of two wowed as she reported the news wearing a black Co Essentials leather dress paired with black pumps back in April.

Savannah stunned in a leather LBD in April

It was an unexpected look for Savannah, who tends to opt for more conservative styles, but she looked incredible in it. The midi dress packed an edgy punch, without being too edgy, thanks to its classic collared design.

The moto leather paneled finish and sleek calf-length silhouette on the dress also gave it a luxe feel.

It’s proof that it’s worth keeping little black dresses on hand all year round.

