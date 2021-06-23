Rebel Wilson stuns in a black swimsuit in glam mirror selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson keeps inspiring fans with her health and fitness journey, and we’ve been totally smitten with her style transformation along the way too. Such was the case again when Rebel shared a photo of herself looking glam in a long-sleeved black top tucked over a pair of black bikini bottoms as she posed for a mirror selfie.

SHOP: Rebel Wilson's favorite luxe eyebrow pencil is exactly what you need to shape your brows

The Pitch Perfect star added a pop of color with a wide-brimmed sun hat and completed the look with her signature black Givenchy sandals.

Rebel looked so glam as she headed out for a day by the pool

"She loves an afternoon off to sun bake," Rebel captioned the photo.

Part of a modern mirror could be seen in the snap, and in the background of the shot, a piece of artwork, a printed pillow and bench, and a yoga mat were also visible.

Although the Australian star has always looked incredible, Rebel, 41, set out to start her weight loss journey last year after discovering the healthier she is, the more likely she is to be able to Successfully freeze her eggs.

MORE: Rebel Wilson’s stunning cat-eye sunglasses are less than $40

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go," she revealed.

Rebel often shares photos from her workouts

There's no doubt Rebel's health transformation is inspirational – but to find out how she did it, we recently spoke to her personal trainer, Jono Castano, for the low down on the star’s weight loss routine.

At the start of her transformation, Rebel attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was there that she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine.

Rebel's hard work has paid off - she looks amazing!

Jono also told us that Rebel did virtual PT sessions with him during lockdown, and said it pays to invest in home workout equipment.

"With all of my virtual training session clients, I usually suggest having a set of dumbbells or kettlebells and resistance bands," he said. "Adding these to workouts will definitely give you a great workout and a good range of exercises you can do. The best part of this type of equipment is that you don't need much space to store them or do the workout in."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.