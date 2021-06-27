Priyanka Chopra steps out in a showstopping look we want in our closets right now

Priyanka Chopra gave a major lesson in summer style as she hit the streets of New York City in the chicest pair of on-trend pants. The White Tiger star looked gorgeous in photos she shared on Instagram over the weekend that showed her rocking a pair of neon high-waist trousers teamed with a pin-striped blue and white long-sleeved blouse as she visited her new Indian restaurant, Sona.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are fans of this royal-approved hotel

Priyanka was all smiles as she enjoyed dinner with friends, and finished the look with a statement gold necklace. The actress wore her hair in soft curls and kept her beauty look simple, opting for a bold lip and natural makeup.

Priyanka stunned in neon pants during her visit to her new Indian restaurant Sona

Although her husband, Nick Jonas, wasn’t on hand for the evening out, Priyanka’s summery ensemble is the perfect pairing for date nights - and her pants are so versatile that they can be worn to brunch with friends, a daytime fete, or to a work event.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra's latest look is so stunning it will blow you away

They’re a key staple to have on hand over the next few months, and they’re easy to dress up or down with heels or sandals, and mix and match to create a variety of ensembles. We loved them - and tracked down a similar pair on Alice + Olivia. As a bonus, they’re on sale for 40% off, with an additional 25% taken off at checkout.

Dylan high-waisted wide-leg pant, $198, Alice + Olivia

“I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning,” Priyanka captioned the post. “My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”

MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas hid her $200k engagement ring from the world – here's why

Priyanka's Sona restaurant opened in March

Fans filled her comments with heart and fire emojis, while others celebrated her accomplishment. “Congratulations Pri. You finally made it to SONA. I see the pride on your face. May I say how gorgeous you look?,” one person wrote. “Truly a goodess. Whatever you create is amazing.”

Priyanka looked incredible in a backless dress when she returned to Sona Saturday night

Priyanka was spotted at her restaurant again on Saturday night, and she looked incredible again, this time upping the glam factor in a silky backless dress. She wore her hair in an updo that time around, and sported a black face mask as she left the soon-to-be hotspot and waved at fans.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.