Amanda Holden looks incredible in leg-lengthening skinny jeans for flawless snap

Amanda Holden wowed fans with a gorgeous new photo on Thursday evening as she posed in her kitchen as part of her partnership with Revive Collagen.

The star looked beautiful in her skinny jeans, a chic satin shirt and a pair of navy stiletto heels, teamed with flawless makeup and a glossy blow-dry.

She captioned her snap: "Taking the weight off my feet with a cuppa and a splash of @revivecollagen."

Amanda Holden's epic playroom makeover

Amanda, 50, often wows fans with her plump and glowing complexion, and she loves to incorporate collagen supplements into her diet.

Upon announcing her collaboration with the brand, she said: "Collagen products have been my go to beauty essentials for many years. As we age our natural collagen levels start to deplete, and our skin and body begins to lose its ability to bounce back."

Revive Collagen sachets, £33.99, Revive Collagen

Amanda has been sharing her chic outfits all week, as usual, and also rocked a glamorous pencil dress from Karen Millen on Thursday. She sported it with what looks like a new engagement ring on her left hand, which features a solitaire stone and simple band.

The Heart Radio star has sported several beautiful jewels on her ring finger over the last few years, but the one that is believed to be her original engagement ring is a huge marquise diamond rock with a blingy pavé band – much like Victoria Beckham's first engagement ring.

Amanda appears to be wearing a new engagement ring

However, Amanda's new ring appears to be one of her favourites and may be here to stay, since she has worn it every day over the past couple of weeks.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and record producer Chris met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and tied the knot at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset in 2008, followed by a reception at the exclusive Babington House.

