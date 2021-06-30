Amanda Holden debuts surprising outfit in fun new Instagram video The 50-year-old was certainly in high spirits!

Amanda Holden often shares snapshots showcasing her enviable wardrobe – whether show-stopping dresses or incredible bikini snapshots. But her latest outfit had an altogether different vibe!

The Heart FM star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a fun video as she celebrated England's Euros win over Germany, revealing that she had opted for a more relaxed dress code to watch the game.

WATCH: Amanda Holden celebrates England's Euro win against Germany in fun video

The clip shows Amanda running around the garden at her family home, dressed in a loose blue lounge trousers, a blue England top and her slippers! "#itscominghome (sorry for the footwear!) #england. (Rudie's like WTF?!" she wrote, referring to her bemused-looking dog.

Amanda is one of the UK's most stylish stars and frequently shares photos of her outfits on Instagram. Earlier on Tuesday she turned heads in a colourful backless mini dress from Zara, featuring a fun orange and yellow print.

Amanda wowed in a colourful backless mini dress on Tuesday

Fans were quick to comment on her Instagram snap, with one writing: "Wow so stunning", while another said: "Owning Tuesday morning! Wow wow wow!"

Amanda's fashion choices have at times proved risqué – in one series of Britain's Got Talent, Ofcom received 22 complaints after she wore a plunging gown.

The star showcases incredible gowns on BGT

Not that the star cares. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2019, Amanda stated: "I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I'm nearly 50. Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels."

Amanda continued: "Clothing is everything. It's my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me.

Amanda has desribed her clothing as her 'armour'

"So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don't suit me or my body shape. These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.

"I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

