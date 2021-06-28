Amanda Holden makes emotional plea involving children to social media followers The radio DJ and singer shared the passionate message on her Instagram

Amanda Holden took to her Instagram on Monday to voice a passionate "call to action" regarding Covid-19 isolation rules for school pupils set by the government.

In the post, the radio DJ and singer could be seen posing for a selfie alongside her two daughters, Hollie, aged nine, and Lexi, 15, while in the caption she urged her followers to write to their local MPs regarding the restrictions.

"Call to Action, sick of hypocrisy? If you feel strongly about #covid isolation in schools, send a letter to your MP (template letter available on Twitter & Facebook – UsforThemEngland) and the Children's Commissioner," Amanda began, before adding a number of lengthy bullet points for her followers to mention in the letter.

She concluded the post by writing: "This unfair, damaging policy needs to be urgently reviewed particularly in the context of the fact that more than 80% of adults now have COVID antibodies. How much longer are we going to destroy children’s educational prospects? Where is the roadmap for stabilising children’s learning? There is none because it is not a priority."

Meanwhile, Amanda's followers were quick to leave comments on support on her post. One person wrote in response: "Yes yes yes!!! Finally people are making a stand against this…it has to stop!!! Fed up with children always being to blame x."

Amanda shared this selfie alongside the lengthy caption

Another wrote: "Well done Amanda for using your platform to support this. It's immoral", as a third commented in agreement: "Well said!! Holden for secretary state of education!! Women have power and you my dear certainly have that!"

The Britain's Got Talent judge is clearly a proud mother and often shares photos of her two daughters on social media. Over the weekend, the 50-year-old shared a glimpse of her out on a run with her daughter Hollie joining her on her bike. Sharing the snap to Instagram stories, Amanda wrote: "She's back. My little #HRH running partner."

