Julianne Hough sizzles in a metallic mini dress in Las Vegas with BFF Nina Dobrev for special reason

This brings a whole new meaning to girls just want to have fun. Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev brought their stylish flair to Las Vegas for a special fete as they celebrated a new partnership for their Fresh Vine Wine company. The Dancing With the Stars alum looked gorgeous as she struck a pose next to the Lucky Day star wearing a gold metallic mini dress.

Nina, meanwhile, dazzled in a colorful sequined skirt she paired with a black sleeveless top (and later added a red and white striped sweater to her look).

Julianne and Nina looked incredible as they celebrated their new Fresh Vine Wine partnership

Julianne shared several photos and videos from their girl boss night out in a post on Instagram on Thursday, which included a clip of Nina playfully pretending to pour a bottle of their wine in her mouth.

“What happens when best friends catch a flight to Vegas? BIG things! I’m talking Billboard big,” Julianne captioned the post. “@Nina and I had a blast taking Vegas by storm with a little dancing, laughing and a lot of @freshvinewine. We’re over the moon excited about the new #freshvinewine partnership with @resortsworldlv! See you soon, Vegas.”

Fans raced to their comments to congratulate them, with one writing, “So proud!” Another added, “omg I love you guys so much. Best friend goals!” It’s a huge accomplishment, especially considering the brand is only a few months old.

Julianne and Nina launched their wine company in March

The duo has been friends for over a decade, and teamed up with Napa Valley winemaker Jamey Whetstone to release their first bottles on March 22, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Fresh Vine Wine currently offers a chardonnay, a pinot noir, and a cabernet sauvignon. They’re also set to launch a rosé this summer.

The bottles are also affordable - all are $22 or less.

Julianne told the magazine that the duo decided not to listen to those who told them that it wasn’t a good idea to work with friends.

“In the past, we used to hear the phrase, ‘Don’t work with family, don’t work with close friends.’ That’s so wrong! Why not work with family?,” she said. “Why not work with close friends? There was a time when we weren’t allowed to talk about our feelings but now, we live in a time where we have great friendships because we actually go there. Why not work with your friend and share all of the joys and experiences instead of doing it on your own? That’s what is so special.”

