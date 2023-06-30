Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The 4th of July sales 2023 have started! I'm a professional shopper & these are the best deals
As a shopping expert, here's what I think you should grab ASAP in the best 4th of July sales  

Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor

Independence Day isn't all about eating burgers and watching parades - it's also about shopping some of summer 2023's best 4th of July sales. But let's face it, there are so many great items on sale and it's so hard to figure out where to start.

Well,  I’m here to help you wade through the thousands of deals to find out exactly what you need to shop - and where!

I'm an expert on where to buy trending must-haves for fashion, beauty and home, and have been shopping for a living at HELLO! Online for over three years now.

I love covering major deals, whether flash discounts, Amazon Prime Day or popular seasonal sales at retailers like Macy's or Nordstrom - where the Anniversary sale is coming up soon - and as you can probably guess, I have a pretty good idea of where the best deals are.

And this 4th of July I have all the details on where to shop the top deals and discounts, whether you're looking for summer dresses and hot-weather beauty buys to pack for your vacay, or you're planning ahead by grabbing discounted off-season looks to get ready for fall.

I have so many favorites, from Sephora to Anthropologie, and when it comes to department stores I can't resist Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom Rack for fashion and beauty deals, and Macy's for childrenswear, fashion basics and home goods.

When do the 4th of July sales start?

While the day itself isn't until 4th of July, sales are on NOW! So don't waste any time if you want to have more options. As the calendar moves toward July 4, you may see bigger discounts at your favorite retailers – and some online stores even have amazing deals even past Independence Day – but as stock dwindles you might have fewer options to shop your faves.

What stores have 4th of July sales?

The good news is pretty much any major retailer will be offering up discounts, whether specifically for 4th of July or for the summer sales. My edit of faves includes my go-tos plus more great deals at Veronica Beard, Skims and more.

The sales have kicked off so make sure you’re prepared with my Fourth of July guide to the biggest sales around the web, which will be updated with new deals in the run-up to the big day.

So let's get shopping...

Best 4th of July 2023 sales: What's hot

Get started with my favorite picks from top retailers...

    Mango

    mango hot pink linen blazer

    Mango 100% linen suit blazer

    Barbie core is trending and a hot pink blazer is a must-have as we’ve seen on the likes of Karlie Kloss and Khloé Kardashian. I can’t resist a linen blazer and this Mango look checks all the boxes for summer style. The brand has great tailoring and fabric quality and has embraced more inclusive sizing. After not shopping there for a while, I've fallen in love again.

    Sephora

    dyson supersonic hair dryer at sephora sale

    Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

    Dyson hair dryers as loved by the likes of Princess Kate are rarely discounted - with the exception of the Fourth of July sales. You can score this special edition Supersonic hair dryer set, with a $554 value, for just $329. The set includes a Dyson hair dryer in Vinca blue and rosé, with matching case, brush and comb. and exclusive brush and comb. You can also shop a similar set with attachments on sale at Best Buy  and  Dyson.

    Saks

    strathberry east west bag in blue

    Strathberry East/West Leather Baguette

    The Saks designer sale has up to 60% off the most covetable looks, including over 600 designer bags to die for. From trendy raffia totes to leather classics - and this Princess Kate and Meghan Markle-approved bag that’s on my wish list.

    Anthropologie

    farm rio sale at anthropologie

    Farm Rio Embroidered Denim Shorts

    Anthropologie is having an extra 40% off sale for the Fourth of July - check out the breezy summer styles by one of my favorite brands, Farm Rio.

    Skinstore

    nuface mini starter kit

    NuFace Mini Starter Kit

    Select products are up to 25% off from now until 7/5 with code JULY4, including best-sellers from popular brands like Christophe Robin, Sunday Riley & more. NuFace microcurrent gadgets - as loved by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid and me – are also on sale, with a free gift!

    Nordstrom Rack

    gucci star sunglasses

    Gucci 49mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

    Nordstrom Rack is a go-to for designer sunglasses for up to 70% off, and this summer it’s all about making a statement. I love these top-rated, literally star-studded Gucci shades that would look great poolside on the 4th of July.

    Macy’s

    macys bra sale

    Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

    At Macy’s there’s up to an extra 20% off selected items across the site with the code FOURTH, and I highly recommend stocking up on must-have basics from bedding to bras. For example, the highly-rated and great-fitting

    Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra, which comes in seven colors and up to a size 38G.

    Amazon

    mielle hair growth oil

    Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

    Amazon Prime Day is coming up on July 11 and 12, but if you want to take advantage of deals before then, may we suggest the TikTok viral Mielle hair growth oil that's discounted now - be sure to stock up!

Best 4th of July 2023 sales: Celebrity & royal faves

Okay, so I couldn't resist including A-list favorites that are having sales – after all, royal and celebrity style is our bread and butter here at HELLO!. Here are some star-worthy deals you might want to shop...

VERONICA BEARD

American royal Meghan Markle helped put Veronica Beard on the fashion map, with the brand's shirt dresses and vegan leather pants in her wardrobe. Shop the 4th of July sale and get an extra 20% off with the code: FIREWORKS20.

SKIMS

I love SKIMS dresses and swimwear - so I definitely advise you check out the Kim Kardashian-owned brand's sale section. 

COACH

Raise your hand if you love a good Coach bag - and envy JLo's collection! So that's why I have my eye on the Coach sale - including selected styles in the Jennifer Lopez-approved Tabby range.

EVERLANE

I'm a huge fan of Everlane - I love their jeans and easy-to-wear dresses. Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle also love the brand. I wonder if they're checking out the sale?

angelina jolie wearing everlane shoes© GVK/Bauer-Griffin
SHOP EVERLANE SALE

FRAME

Frame is of course on my radar - it's a fave of everyone from Meghan Markle to Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa. And while the brand hasn't launched any 4th of July deals as of yet, you can grab a rare up to 80% off on Frame denim during the sample sale, which ends on July 3rd!

ASPINAL OF LONDON

Princess Kate has a whole collection of Aspinal bags - and there's a right royal sale going on with up to 60% off royal-approved bags.

