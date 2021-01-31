Julianne Hough looks incredible in one-of-a-kind all-white workout outfit

Julianne Hough is the queen of rocking athleisure looks that we want in our closets right now.

RELATED: Julianne Hough's red hot workout outfit could be her most sizzling yet

Such was the case again when the Dancing With the Stars alum hit Instagram to reveal a glimpse of one of her dance-based workouts, and wore a stylish monochromatic athleisure ensemble - a white sports bra and matching high-waist leggings.

Julianne shows off her toned figure in an all-white workout ensemble

The sports bra had a cutout at the top, and the high-waist leggings had cut-outs at the thighs. In the video, Julianne hits a squat, explodes up, and throws up her arms. Two other workout participants stand behind her with one woman wearing an equally enviable white sports bra and high-waist leggings with cutouts in the legs.

Although Julianne didn’t mention who the workout set was by, it looks very similar to Alo Yoga’s athleisure ensembles that she wears often - and that we love too. The Rock of Ages star’s sports bra looks almost like Alo Yoga’s Peak bra, which is sold out everywhere in white.

It’s still available in black, but we found a similar white version on Amazon for less than $20 below. We also found an Alo Yoga version of Julianne’s leggings in a cropped variety.

Cutout sports bra, $18.99, Amazon

High-waist Mesmerize capri leggings, $88, Alo Yoga

“The new @kinrgy site is up and ready to go! Come EXPLORE and sign up for your membership to access live AND on-demand classes!,” Julianne captioned the video, referring to her fitness platform. The health and wellness aficionado previously chatted about the meaning of the brand's name on her Instagram Story, saying that she wanted it to reflect the "collective."

"The whole point is that we want you to join in and have your own transformational journey of growth and opportunity and excitement," she said, adding that transformation can happen “physically, mentally, or spiritually."

MORE: Julianne Hough turns heads in crop top and hot pants

Julianne’s affinity for attractive workout gear like the set she’s wearing in her Instagram post led her to design her first athleisure collection with MJG Sport in 2017. In a recent interview with Health, the professional dancer told the mag why creating her own athleisure collection was important to her.

Julianne stuns in a red athleisure look

“I lived with a bunch of models when I first moved to Los Angeles, and they were always dressed to the nines, and I was always in my dance gear,” Julianne told Health. “I thought, 'I feel like such a shlub.' Nothing was really cute that I could go to the movies in or go to Target in or to dinner with the girls. But I was always dancing. So I needed to blend the two worlds.”

“I wanted the line to be authentic to me, so I made sure there was a little bit of dance feel to it,” she continued. “I wanted it to feel almost sassy and a little sexy.”

MORE: Julianne Hough shows off her dancer's body in tight workout gear

As for what keeps her in incredible shape, Julianne swears by "moving" every single day, whether that is dancing, hiking, spinning, or something else. But it's not just her workouts that keep her lean and in tip-top condition. It’s her diet and plenty of sleep too. "Your workout is just one part of staying healthy," she shared with Delish. "The rest is sleeping and what you put into your body."

It’s clear Julianne’s hard work - and discipline - has paid off.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.