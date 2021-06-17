Julianne Hough stuns in a makeup-free selfie in unicorn pajamas we want too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

No surprise here - Julianne Hough is stunning without one drop of makeup on her face.

The Rock of Ages star looked gorgeous in a makeup-free selfie she shared on her Instagram Story that showed her rocking her beach blonde hair in soft waves as she flashed a smile, while she relaxed in her pajamas.

And we couldn’t get over the cute detail in what she wore to bed.

Julianne showed off a flash off her unicorn pajamas - and we loved them

“Good morning from me and my unicorn pajamas”, she captioned the snap.

We could only see a glimpse of the PJs, but we loved the sound of sleeping in a pair like it. So, we tracked down the cutest pink satin PJ short set topped with unicorn print at Pretty Little Thing.

It comes with a button-up shirt and shorts with an elastic waist.

Pink Satin unicorn PJ set, $23, Pretty Little Thing

Julianne’s PJs selfie was a change of pace, considering she usually shares photos of herself in her fave bikinis and athleisure wear.

The professional dancer looked unreal earlier in the week, for example, when she uploaded a photo that showed her rocking a pair of dark green leggings and matching crop top – but it was her beautiful waist-length hair that really stood out.

Julianne stunned in a green crop top and leggings as she debuted a new 'do

Julianne posed with her back to the camera as she glanced over her shoulder, with her ombre locks cascading down her back.

Sharing her words of wisdom with fans, she wrote: "Look back at it. The only time I ever look back is to see how far I’ve come…I try my best to live with no regrets, adopting the belief that there is no right or wrong, good or bad. It just is what it is.

"Sending so much love to my BFF and hair goddess @riawna for helping me channel my inner [mermaid]."

Julianne's physique is incredible!

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s fans were quick to react, with many declaring their love for Julianne's waves.

"In love with your hair!" exclaimed one. "Absolutely gorgeous," said a second. A third penned: "I love you so much, thank you for helping me and inspiring me every day," and a fourth wrote: "You're literally a goddess."

That’s for sure - no matter what Julianne wears or how she rocks her locks, she always looks incredible.

