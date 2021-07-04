Fans rush to support Holly Willoughby after sharing out-of-character post The This Morning presenter is a busy mother-of-three

Fans of Holly Willoughby are used to seeing the glamorous mother-of-three rocking her enviable wardrobe as she stuns in a daily ensemble of outfits to present This Morning.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old surprised fans with an out-of-character selfie. Swapping her immaculate makeup and glossy blonde hair for a bare faced look, wearing her hair in a high messy ponytail, Holly revealed her weekend was proving to be more stressful than usual.

"One of those Sunday’s where I’ve got to be here, there and everywhere…" Holly penned. "However I feel with this hair I can take on the world…"

Holly, who is mum to three beautiful children, Chester, Harry, and daughter Belle, received a flurry of support from fellow parents in the comments who knew all too well the realities of juggling parenting with work and socialising.

Holly shared the out-of-character selfie to her Instagram page

"I'm guessing it's to do with the children Holly… enjoy your weekend lovely," shared a fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "You're a proper mum Holly, as I am to three little ones and Sunday's are always mad busy getting everything ready for the week ahead."

"Still beautiful as ever though. Go girl," commented a third fan.

Holly is notoriously private about her children on social media, but occasionally shares a rare glimpse of her life as a mum with her 7.2 million followers.

Holly has an incredibly close relationship with her three children

The presenter has previously told HELLO! that being a mum is without a doubt her favourite job. She said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Being an in-demand presenter who previously juggled This Morning, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Juice, it's no surprise that Holly sometimes finds it a "challenge" to balance her career and being a mum.

The This Morning presenter previously revealed she enjoys gardening to relax

In an interview with Red Magazine, the 40-year-old candidly revealed: "Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum," she explained. As a result, she has experienced 'mum guilt', something many parents - the Duchess of Cambridge included - has spoken out about.

