Dua Lipa’s bikini top is the star of her unexpected summer look She looks amazing!

Dua Lipa’s unique sense of fashion has turned her into a certified style star, but her latest off-duty look is proof that it’s worth thinking outside the box when it comes to the versatility of bikini tops.

The Levitating singer stunned in a mirror selfie that showed her rocking a red and white gingham bikini top paired with denim jeans and a cropped white jacket complete with structured shoulders.

Dua stunned in her mirror selfie in a gingham bikini top and jeans

Dua finished the look with a Porcelain LA baseball cap and shades and upped the edge with a gold chain (an accessory everyone seems to be wearing this summer).

Fans lost it over the past, but it wasn’t Dua’s ensemble or her butterfly-topped-phone case that made them hit her comments with tons of "OMG" reactions. It was a swipe in it that showed her hanging out with Blackpink singer Jennie Kim.

In the swipe, Jennie can be seen rocking a printed logo bra top and matching cardigan paired with black pants complete with a strappy midriff, and fans were dying to know if it was a hint that the pair are working on new music.

Fans lost it when they spotted Blackpink singer Jennie Kim in Dua's post

"OMG IS THE 2nd COLLAB WITH BLACKPINK COMING," one fan wrote, which got over 4,000 likes in just a few hours. "JENNIE! AAAA," dozens more wrote.

While neither one confirmed or denied a future collab, it was clear Dua has already had an epic week thanks to her signature photo dump. She shared more photos of herself hanging out with friends, which also included a selfie with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Before summer began, the songstress gave us more poolside style inspo when she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her lounging in a swimming pool wearing a hot pink bikini and a bejeweled cowboy hat that had a pearl-embossed tiara on it.

Dua styled her pink bikini with a pink cowboy hat earlier this year

Dua took her hot pink look a step further and splashed her lips with an eye-catching pink hue too.

The snap was a part of a post she dubbed her ‘weekly report’, in which she shared several other photos and videos, including a video of her sporting the pool attire, as well as a photo of her rocking a knit sweater paired with checked shorts, and green block heels as she relaxed at home with a Mac laptop.

