Dua Lipa’s hot pink bikini and matching lip are total summer vibes 

The official start of summer is still a couple of weeks away, but Dua Lipa is already soaking up the sun in a very fashionable way (and giving us major pre-summer FOMO).

The Levitating songstress looked incredible in a photo she shared on Instagram Monday that showed her lounging in a swimming pool wearing a hot pink bikini and a bejeweled cowboy hat that had a pearl-embossed tiara on it.

Dua gave fans a close-up look at the pearl tiara on her cowboy hat

Dua took her hot pink look a step further and splashed her lips with an eye-catching pink hue too.

We loved the look and tracked down a similar hot pink bikini on sale for $6 on Romwe, as well as two pink lip hues we’ve been obsessing over.

Shekini halter triangle bikini, $25.95, Amazon

Ribbed triangle bikini swimsuit, $6, Romwe

Mac Breathing Fire Lipstick, $12, Macy's

Ciate London Piggy Power lipstick, $13.50, Ciate London

The snap was a part of a post she dubbed her ‘weekly report’, in which she shared several other photos and videos, including a video of her sporting the pool attire, as well as a photo of her rocking a knit sweater paired with checked shorts, and green block heels as she relaxed at home with a Mac laptop.

Dua's cowgirl style is starting to become her signature look

Dua also shared a photo of her stunning living room, which had three keyboards set up in it.

Needless to say, fans went wild over the post, with one writing, “Queen!” Another added, “Our cowgirl Lipaaa,” while an additional fan commented: “Wowww!”

Dua, who has proven she has a thing for cowgirl looks and putting them on the map, rocked another cowgirl look for the music video for her single Love Again, which was released over the weekend.

Dua lipa rocked a black cowboy hat and an animal print bikini top for her Love Again music video

In it, she dances around a rodeo arena and on the saddle of a mechanical bull wearing an animal print coat, a coordinating bikini top, and a black cowboy hat.

"Thank you to my gang for always pullin through!" Dua captioned an Instagram post of the music video. "We shot this video in the midst of our Brits rehearsals and prep. Learned the choreo in 45 mins, kept adding outfits mid-shoot but we did the damn thaaaang!!"

Do we spy a new trend? Dua might just make this the summer of the cowgirl.

