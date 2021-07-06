Maya Jama stuns in pastel co-ord for romantic date with Ben Simmons

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There must have been something in the air at Wimbledon on Monday, as both Holly Willoughby and Maya Jama were joined by their significant others courtside as they enjoyed a romantic tennis date to watch the Championships.

SEE: Maya Jama’s stunning London home is so luxurious

Glow Up star Maya has just made her relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons pretty much official after being spotted kissing her beau at Wimbledon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton makes a surprise visit at Wimbledon

Following recent romance rumours, the pair appear to have made things public, attending a pre-tennis lunch together before being pictured stealing a kiss in the stands as they watched the match.

What really got us talking, however, was Maya's stunning Ralph Lauren suit. Looking like she had just stepped out of 90s chick flick Clueless, the glamorous 26-year-old turned heads in a chic pastel ensemble.

Maya looked pretty in pastels at the Wimbledon Championships

Stepping into the stands in a pair of strappy nude heels to elongate her legs, Maya teamed her look with a cream Ralph Lauren handbag and statement silver jewellery.

Adding to her preppy style, the star opted for a high ponytail, complete with a dewy makeup look and a subtle nude lip. We're officially obsessed!

READ: Holly Willoughby stuns on rare date with husband Dan Baldwin

If you're envious of Maya's plaid co-ord, you're in luck. We've sourced the ultimate high street dupe we're living for this summer.

SHOP THE LOOK: Pink Plaid Co-ord, from £10, PrettyLittleThing

It's not the first time the former Radio 1 DJ has caused a stir this month. On Sunday, Maya took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself getting glammed up to co-host with football star Peter Crouch.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for her dreamy curve-hugging dress. "When it comes to glam we don't play no gamessss hunny!" commented one fan, whilst another agreed: "LOVE this look".

RELATED: Andy Murray's family: Who are the Wimbledon star's wife and children?

Maya was joined by her new beau, NBA player Ben Simmons

"So gorgeous," wrote former Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill.

Following her Wimbledon outing, loved up Maya posted a video to her Story whilst at the MacDonald's drive-through. Posting a love heart emoji as she filmed her order being made, the star was visibly excited for her lunch. We love a lady who can appreciate good food!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.