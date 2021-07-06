Rihanna’s lacy black mini dress could double as lingerie - and we’re obsessed She looks incredible!

There’s been a resurgence of the silky pajamas turned date night look trend in the past couple of months, but Rihanna just took things to a whole other level with a silky mini dress topped with lace panels as she stepped out in New York City Monday night.

It looked like it could double as a look for bed - and we loved it.

SHOP: Rihanna's fiery red lip gloss is the only thing we want for summer - and we tracked it down

Rihanna stunned in a satin and lace dress during her night out in NYC

The Work songstress put on a leggy display as she headed to an Italian restaurant wearing the look, which she accessorized with long layered pearl necklaces, a gold chainlink necklace, and a black logo Gucci bag. She finished the ensemble with black slingback pumps and a black lace bra tucked underneath her dress.

Rihanna went full glam for her evening out, adding a fierce edge with a killer cat eye and a bold pop of red on her lips.

Rihanna paired the look with long pearl necklaces and a bold red lip

We swoon over a bold red lip in the summertime - and Rihanna recently debuted a gorgeous hue that beauty lovers should have in their kits. It’s the perfect color for turning heads with one splash of gloss.

SHOP: Rihanna's rainbow bra for Pride is going straight to the top of our wish list

The Umbrella singer looked gorgeous in a post she shared on Instagram last month that showed her wearing Fenty Beauty’s stunning new Gloss Bomb Heat drop in a scarlet glossy lip color called Hot Cherry.

It’s a sheer red that gives lips a full, plumping effect thanks to the brand’s signature Plump Job Complex, which is infused with ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract (pepper).

Rihanna's new Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat lipgloss is perfect for summer

In the stunning headshots, Rihanna showed off the hue in a fiery orange silk blouse complete with a plunging V-neckline. She paired the look with matching pants, a gold choker, gold hoops, and statement diamond rings.

MORE: Rihanna's Fenty bikini picture is burning up and driving fans wild

Gloss Bomb Heat, $22, Fenty Beauty

“KNOOOOWWW y’all didn’t think we were done with Gloss Bomb right?!!! ," she captioned the post. "@fentybeauty we back at it with this new #GLOSSBOMBHEAT for juicy, glossy, plumped-up lips. Grab it now at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @bootsuk & @harveynichols,” she captioned the post."

Excuse us while we add it to our carts.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.