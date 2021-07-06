Amy Robach wows in gorgeous white mini dress for unexpected photo The GMA star is currently in Italy

Amy Robach was forced to update her holiday wardrobe after she was unexpectedly called upon to work during her Italian vacation this week.

But the Good Morning America star certainly made the most out of her urgent quest for suitable TV attire – and her husband, Andrew Shue, appeared to be a big fan of her new purchases.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Amy looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless shirt dress that displayed her athletic legs to perfection thanks to its mini length.

Amy's frock featured a deep V-neckline with an exaggerated collar, a nipped-in waist, and ornate gold buttons along the centre.

Keeping some of her laid-back holiday style though, Amy teamed her fancy frock with a pair of multi-coloured plimsolls instead of her usual killer heels.

In another twist, Amy made sure she wasn't the only one working, putting her husband to good use by getting him to hold up her microphone.

"Putting hubby to work today," she captioned the image alongside three crying with laughter emojis.

Amy looked gorgeous in her white mini dress

Andrew certainly didn't appear to mind judging by the huge smile on his face.

Fans were quick to comment on the fun photo, with one querying about Amy's work wardrobe: "This is amazing! Also - did you just have those totally appropriate and lovely outfits? Or did you have a fun excuse to shop?" To which Amy replied: "Definitely 'had to go' shopping."

A second gushed: "Your dress looks so good with the background." A third praised the couple, commenting: "Such an awesome couple you two make," and a fourth added: "Great team."

Amy and Andrew are currently in Vatican City with their daughters Ava and Annie following a trip to Lake Como. Ahead of their relaxing getaway, the couple had an action-packed holiday in Chamonix, France, where they enjoyed a hike up some mountains.

