Jennifer Hudson shows off impressive abs in very short cropped top

Jennifer Hudson proved she doesn't need to dress up to look divine when she showed off her figure in a cropped-top and sweats on Instagram recently.

The Voice's former judge flashed her abs for several social media snapshots in which she was casually dressed to show support for fellow singer, Kelly Rowland, and her Black Magic hit.

Jennifer wore an all-black ensemble emblazoned with the song's name on her chest and she captioned the images: "I got my black magic @kellyrowland kellyrowland #blackmagic."

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson reacts to beautiful Aretha Franklin mural

Not surprisingly, the Dreamgirls actress received an outpouring of compliments as fans wrote: "Yes, QUEEN," and added strings of on-fire emojis.

Her look isn't the only one which has turned heads recently. Jennifer left fans open-mouthed with a risque outfit she wore to hula-hoop too.

Jennifer flaunted her toned physique and her impressive exercise moves in a boomerang clip she posted on Instagram.

Jennifer looked healthy and toned

The performer wore a short bodysuit with a revealing neckline as she swung her hips from side to side to keep the hoop around her waist.

Her fans went wild for the clip and commented: "Not only is it fun to hoola hoop. It's great exercise. Shoot you got it Gurl!!!!" while another added: "We sooooo love you girl," and a third wrote: "You look amazing."

Jennifer famously lost more than 80lbs back in 2007 and has managed to maintain her healthy weight ever since.

Jennifer oozes confidence

The mother-of-one was a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers and discussed her transformation and diet on Lorraine. "I don't have time to do much [exercise]," she admitted.

"I just watch what I eat. I'm very careful and cautious of what I'm eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day.

"Like, OK, eat here, don't eat here. When it's early in the morning, I say, OK, I would've been asleep, so I'm not going to eat. I'm very conscious of what I put in my body."

