Rebel Wilson strikes up a pose in London hotel – and she looks incredible The star snapped a selfie in her London hotel room

During 2020, Rebel Wilson underwent a drastic weight transformation, and the star continued to show off the results in a sensational new selfie.

MORE: Rebel Wilson shows off stunning new ring – with a very special inscription

The Pitch Perfect star looked beautiful in the barefoot snap - wearing a black top and what looks like some fitted leggings.

"Hotel life," the star wrote on her Instagram Stories as she struck a pose and added a tongue-out emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about why she underwent her drastic weight transformation

The star had an incredibly-packed hotel room, stocked full of drinks, bags, shoes and some tops strewn across a table in front of her.

Rebel is currently staying in England as she films her latest project, The Almond and The Seahorse, and it's set to be a tear-jerker.

The film tells the story of two couples, dealing with traumatic brain injuries in their relationships - exploring how it impacts their lives together.

And Rebel recently had some sombre news to share with fans in one of her latest Instagram posts.

The star looked incredible

The Pooch Perfect host shared a cryptic caption in which she hinted that she is sadly "struggling with fertility".

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in a wetsuit – and everyone is saying the same thing

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a beach babe in figure-hugging swimwear

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she began.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Fans rallied to the star's support, and one posted: "Wow that is incredibly personal and brave of you to share. Infertility struggles are really tough mentally and physically. Please do some self-care, self-loving whether that's a bubble bath & face mask or some tea, wine etc. You do what you need to do. You're loved. You matter."

The star also recently left fans devastated when she confirmed that there no plans for a fourth entry in the hit Pitch Perfect series in which she starred in.

Rebel shared some upsetting news with fans

"Bestie is there a pitch perfect 4?" they asked, to which Rebel responded: "No, Universal is apparently doing a prequel to Pitch without any of the original Bellas." She then added a crying emoji and sparked an upset fan reaction.

"THAT'S SO SAD," wrote one, while another added: "Then it isn't going to be pitch perfect, plain and simple. What will we do without Bloe (BeckaxChloe)"

Others chimed in with their disappointment too, and it was clear they were all vying for Rebel and her co-stars to make a fourth installment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.