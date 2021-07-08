Oti Mabuse cheers on England in unexpected leg-split dress - and looks unreal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Oti Mabuse watched England's dramatic Euros clash with Denmark in a seriously glamorous way - and fans are swooning over her fabulous outfit.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked beautiful in a draped blue dress with a halter neckline and leg split, which she teamed with yellow heels.

She captioned her snap on Instagram: "Different kind of outfit in different seats for tonight’s game!!!!! Let's go."

WATCH: Oti launches exciting podcast

Plenty of fans commented on the photo with fire emojis, while many others asked where the mystery dress is from. And though Oti didn't credit her outfit for Wednesday night's game, we have spotted it at ASOS - though it's selling quickly!

Oti looked gorgeous in her blue dress

On her Stories, she cryptically wrote, "if you know you know," alongside another selfie - and later tagged London bar Amazonico as she enjoyed the music and the atmosphere.

In her cab home, she shared a video as she celebrated England's win, simply writing: "Yesssssssssss!!!!"

Blue halter dress, £55, ASOS

Oti often shares her outfits with fans, and wowed at the weekend in a white co-ord featuring a crop top and pencil skirt.

The professional dancer captioned the photo with a powerful quote from Olympian Caster Semenya that read: "Whatever you need is inside of you".

Oti teamed her white co-ord with a natural bronzed makeup look and her sleek long hair worn in loose curls.

It's not the first time the Strictly star has stunned in white. Earlier this month, Oti turned heads at the BAFTAs in an elegant bridal-esque white gown, complete with a dramatic sweetheart plunge neckline, statement thigh-split and towering silver stilettos.

Wearing a white gown on the BAFTAs red carpet

It's been quite the year for Oti, who landed a role as a judge on ITV's The Masked Dancer following her Strictly Come Dancing win with partner Bill Bailey.

The star then went on to appear as a guest presenter at the BAFTAs alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, comedian Rob Beckett and Radio 1's Maya Jama.

