Oti Mabuse shares powerful message in elegant crop top and thigh-split skirt The Strictly star was a vision in white

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse caused a stir on Saturday as she shared a stunning photo of herself rocking a white bodycon co-ord and flaunting her enviable figure.

The professional dancer captioned the photo with a powerful quote from Olympian Caster Semenya that read: "Whatever I need is inside of me".

The 30-year-old star looked glamorous as ever in the white ribbed ab-baring top and thigh split midi skirt, baring her toned physique. We're obsessed with her style!

The elegant star teamed her white co-ord with a natural bronzed makeup look and her sleek long hair worn in loose curls.

Fans left a flurry of flame emojis in the comments, floored by Oti's stunning look. "Can we have more role models like you please!!! POWER!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Oti, you are such an inspiration."

Oti looked radiant as she shared a powerful message with fans

In love with Oti's look and powerful message, a third fan wrote: "Stunning and inspiring."

It's not the first time the Strictly star has stunned in white. Earlier this month, Oti turned heads at the BAFTAs 2021 in an elegant bridal-esque white gown, complete with a dramatic sweetheart plunge neckline, statement thigh-split and towering silver stilettos.

The reigning Strictly champion exuded confidence in her gorgeous outfit, causing a stir as she fulfilled her guest presenter duties.

Oti stunned in white on the BAFTAs red carpet

It's been quite the year for Oti, who landed a role as a judge on ITV's The Masked Dancer following her Strictly Come Dancing win with partner Bill Bailey.

The star then went on to appear as a guest presenter at the BAFTAs alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, comedian Rob Beckett and Radio 1's Maya Jama.