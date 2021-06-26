Oti Mabuse is a goddess in white crop top and trumpet skirt

Oti Mabuse is quickly becoming a style icon, and the professional dancer almost stunned her fans into silence with her latest incredible outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional posed up a storm in a white crop and trumpet skirt as she fiercely looked down the camera's lens.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals major diet change

The 30-year-old looked like a goddess as she let her hair flow freely down her back and she carefully placed her hand near the top of her head.

She captioned the post with an inspirational message, saying: "Whatever you need is inside you."

Fans were blown away by the incredible post, including her Strictly co-stars. Johannes Radebe wrote: "Yho babe," alongside several emojis, while Ian Waite simply posted a heart emoji.

Most of her fans were simply stunned into silence with the fierce look, or only managed one word comments like "beautiful", "gorgeous" or "stunning".

Others just left strings of emojis, with the flame one proving to be very popular.

She looked incredible!

Oti has tonnes of glamorous looks at her disposal, and she thrilled fans with her sensational look at the BAFTAs earlier this month.

The reigning Strictly champion exuded confidence in her gorgeous outfit, turning heads as she fulfilled her guest presenter duties.

She opted for an elegant bridal-esque white gown, complete with a dramatic sweetheart plunge neckline, statement thigh-split and towering silver stilettos.

She completed her look with a statement smokey eye, dazzling diamond accessories and a chic waved bob - we're obsessed with her 1920's style inspiration.

The star has plenty of glamorous looks

Oti dazzled her fans last month in a spectacular hot-pink ensemble that consisted of a blouse with a matching coat, she finished off the look with a pair of pastel pink trousers and bright pink boots.

The dancer had her hair styled in loose waves, and tucked her hands casually into the pockets of her coat, looking relaxed and radiant as she snapped a selfie in the mirror.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Oti wrote: "category is: watermelon sugar", referencing the popular song by former One Direction star and fashion icon Harry Styles.

