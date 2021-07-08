Dua Lipa stuns fans in knee-high boots and mini dress to celebrate England football win

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa has had some iconic fashion moments of late, from her chic patchwork bikini to *that* pink outfit at the Grammys, and the star didn't miss out on an opportunity to dress up when she tuned in to watch England play Denmark in the Euros 2020 semi-final on Wednesday.

The stunning 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her evening in, causing a serious stir with her dreamy red and white England-inspired look.

Dua stunned in the red mini dress

Dua could be seen celebrating England's win in the company of several friends, who tucked into snacks and watched the game on a large flat screen TV. "IT'S COMING HOME" penned the star, posing on her sofa as she leant against an England flag.

Looking lovely for the occasion, the Levitating singer wore a red polo dress with cropped sleeves and a stylish white collar.

Getting into the true football spirit, the brunette beauty painted two England flags onto her cheeks and was beaming at the camera as she posted several photos with her fists in the air.

Dua looked ready to celebrate as she watched England v Denmark

Causing a stir in knee-high boots, Dua teamed her mini dress with a pair of statement Jimmy Choo x Marine Serra's, complete with a daring cream and black crescent moon print.

Jimmy Choo x Marine Serra Boots, £537, MyTheresa

Being an international superstar, Dua's fans were unsurprisingly divided in the comments, with many writing: "It's coming to Rome" alongside emojis of the Italian flag.

Other fans only had eyes for her outfit, with one fan writing: "You look so pretty!" as another sweetly shared: "Duaaaa you look incredible".

If, like us, you're taking inspiration from Dua for your outfit for Sunday's final, you'll love our edit of dresses that will end up in your basket before you can say "it's coming home".

Ribbed jersey dress, £14.99, H&M

Team this dreamy ribbed dress with knee-high boots for the ultimate summer ensemble.

Rib Polo Neck Dress, £22, Missguided

An uncanny dupe to Dua's chic polo dress, we're loving this jersey-style for a look that's bound to be a hit.

